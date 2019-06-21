Alex Turcotte has put himself on an exclusive list with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.
Turcotte was selected fifth by the Los Angeles Kings in Friday's first round of the NHL draft in Vancouver, British Columbia.
That made him only the fifth Badgers player to be selected in the top 10. The others: Dany Heatley (second in 2000), Ryan Suter (seventh in 2003), Jack Skille (seventh in 2005) and Kyle Turris (third in 2007).
Turcotte, from Island Lake, Illinois, missed 27 of the Under-18 Team's 64 games last season, first with a back injury that was initially misdiagnosed as a hip issue. In the second half, he was sidelined by mononucleosis and pneumonia, a setback that almost cost him a spot in the Under-18 World Championship.
Still, in 37 games overall, he had 62 points, a 1.68 point-per-game average that was second on the team only to No. 1 overall pick Jack Hughes.
Turcotte might not be the only incoming Badgers freshman to join the top-10 list. Right wing Cole Caufield has been projected as a high pick in a number of mock drafts.
The draft finishes Saturday with rounds two through seven, when up to four other players connected to the Badgers could be picked.
Incoming freshmen Owen Lindmark, Ryder Donovan and Mike Vorlicky and 2020 recruit Sam Stange were ranked by NHL Central Scouting.