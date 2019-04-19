When Brett Moravec gave University of Wisconsin men's hockey coaches an oral commitment last week to play for their team, changes to the NCAA recruiting calendar were just around the corner.
On Friday, the NCAA's Division I Council approved the new rules that say, starting May 1, coaches can't make scholarship offers until Aug. 1 before the player's 11th-grade year and can't communicate with players until Jan. 1 of their 10th-grade year.
But Moravec, a 16-year-old center from Alberta who's finishing 10th grade, said the change, now less than two weeks away, didn't play a role in either his commitment to UW or the timing.
He was just won over by the school. Moravec said he also talked with North Dakota and Omaha in his search for a college hockey program.
"But I'm happy with my decision," he said. "I don't want to go anywhere else."
Moravec, who's from the Calgary suburb of Airdrie, Alberta, will play two or three years of juniors starting next season before joining the Badgers in either 2021 or 2022. He said he's hoping to land with a junior team in Alberta or British Columbia.
Listed at 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds, Moravec had 13 goals and 36 points in 32 games this season for the Edge School for Athletes midget prep team in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League.
He also was an affiliate of the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Okotoks Oilers, where Badgers recruit Dylan Holloway played.
Moravec said he considers himself to be a 200-foot center who produces points but also is defensively responsible.
He was a fifth-round pick of the Prince Albert Raiders in the major junior Western Hockey League's 2018 bantam draft but chose the NCAA route instead.
Including Moravec, six players born in 2003 have given a nonbinding oral commitment to the Badgers. They include forwards Caden Brown and Ethan Mann and defensemen Grayden Daul, Joe Palodichuk and Corson Ceulemans.