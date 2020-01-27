Aggressive play a double-edged sword for Wisconsin Badgers' Dylan Holloway

Dylan Holloway's aggressiveness can be a great thing for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.

The freshman forward helped create the first of three Cole Caufield goals last Friday with a neutral-zone hit on the Notre Dame puck-carrier. He showed strength on a drive up the right side a night later by using his left shoulder on a defenseman and keeping possession of the puck on his backhand.

But Holloway has been caught being overaggressive this season, as evidenced by his leading the Badgers with 18 penalties in 23 games. That's six penalties more than the closest teammate and one shy of the most among Big Ten Conference players.

To a degree, UW has to live with Holloway toeing the line between physicality and penalization because of what he can contribute when he's in that zone.

"I think you can play really aggressive and still stay on the line," Holloway said. "You can still finish your checks, make hits, push guys and crash the net hard. But there's a line, too. You've just got to try to do all that without taking penalties."