When Kristen Campbell and her University of Wisconsin women's hockey teammates needed that extra push, a little motivation to get through an offseason conditioning session, two words came to mind:
Double overtime.
Hockey players dream of scoring a playoff overtime goal. How they handle being on the other side can be telling.
Campbell was in the Badgers' goal when last season ended on a power-play strike by Colgate in the second overtime of an NCAA Frozen Four semifinal game. The 4-3 loss was the only time that an opponent has scored more than three times on Campbell during her 77-game UW career.
As devastating as the result was in the moment, it became a sort of rallying cry in the months that followed.
"Every extra rep you're doing, every hard conditioning, every run, every extra sprint," Campbell said, "you're thinking of double overtime."
Campbell and the top-ranked Badgers have reached the semifinals again this season, with a matchup against No. 4 Clarkson set for Friday in Hamden, Connecticut. While her statistics have ended up being similar to ones that got recognized last year with a spot among the 10 best players in women's college hockey, it has been a more unusual journey for Campbell.
Start at the start. Whereas she started her UW career with a 16-0 record after transferring from North Dakota in the 2017 offseason, the first few weeks of the 2018-19 season were anything but easy.
The first shot that Campbell faced in the opener got by her. Seven games into the season, her save percentage was an unexpected .883 even though the Badgers had won all seven. Strange bounces and miscommunications seemed to be going against her.
At that point, Badgers coach Mark Johnson said earlier this season, the challenge to Campbell was to stay confident in her abilities and her growth plan. Another element was that things had become so much different for the junior goalie.
Expectations were largely non-existent when Campbell took over as the starter in the fall of 2017. Being the best goalie in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association and a top-10 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award had changed that by the start of this season.
Even smaller workload
And what was right in front of her has shifted, too. Last season, the Badgers had a less experienced defensive corps, one that allowed more shots, letting Campbell feel more a part of the game.
She has faced an average of 2½ fewer shots per 60 minutes this season — down to 16.93 — with a more seasoned team, making her pay more attention to the mental side of the game.
"When you're not getting a lot of action, sometimes you end up overcommitting, too much movement, not just keeping things simple," UW associate head coach Dan Koch said. "And from what we've seen the last four or five weeks, she's made saves look easy because she's in position. She's ready."
The Badgers have been a top-three defense nationally for the last eight years because of a combination of exceptional goaltending and committed play in their own zone. The work this season, senior defenseman Mikaela Gardner said, has been on limiting quality scoring chances through blocks and redirecting opponents to less-dangerous parts of the ice.
"If we can force them wide enough, they might not even take the shot to begin with," Gardner said. "Compared to in years past, maybe that wasn't in the forefront of our mind and they've gotten a quality shot because we weren't doing the little things to force them outside."
For Campbell, part of the effort has been managing her opportunities to play the puck. She realized that the quicker she can get the puck onto the stick of the team's speedy forwards for transition attacks, the better.
"If you do sit back and leave it, there's times when you could end up getting hemmed in the zone and end up getting some chances against you that you could have prevented," Campbell said.
She said she's now better prepared for the occasional breakaway or 2-on-1 rush because of improved concentration during the times when the puck is at the other end of the rink. Badgers assistant coach Jackie Crum likened Campbell's growth there with that of former UW Patty Kazmaier Award-winning goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens, who also faced stretches without much work to do.
"As she gets more comfortable in the net, in the games where we have the momentum and she's getting not a lot of shots, she's still really quite focused in the game and not maybe giving up bad rebounds or bad goals," Crum said. "I think she's grown as a player in that, just like we saw with Ann-Renée as she got older."
Stats show consistency
In the end, some of the results have looked similar over the last two seasons. After making 12 saves in a 4-0 shutout of Minnesota in the 2018 NCAA quarterfinals, Campbell had a .942 save percentage and a 1.13 goals-against average.
After making 15 saves in a 4-0 shutout of Syracuse in last Saturday's quarterfinals, she has a .936 save percentage and a national-best 1.09 goals-against average.
Campbell also leads the country in shutouts (nine), minutes played (2,264) and victories (33, tying a team record).
When she came to UW last season, Campbell became known as a tireless worker. So much so that Badgers coaches have jokingly threatened to hide her equipment so she doesn't spend as much time on the ice.
Accepting the reality of imperfection is part of a goalie's existence, but it doesn't make falling short like the Badgers did in the Frozen Four last season any easier to digest.
With a second shot at a semifinals appearance ahead, Campbell and Johnson recently chatted about what the goalie took away from the experience mentally.
"Talk to any player in any sport, the first time going through it is challenging," Johnson said. "But it strengthens you up, whether you had success or you didn't have success, for the next time that that opportunity does come."
Campbell said the loss in Minneapolis last season has helped her be ready for this chance. The phrase "double overtime" sparked something in the team as a whole.
"I just feel like everyone is (at the) next level compared to last year," she said, "and we're really excited for Friday night."