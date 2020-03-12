After season ends in NCAA cancellation, Badgers women's hockey team takes the ice anyway

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

They had already absorbed a shock. A day earlier, the Badgers learned what was to be the seniors' last game at LaBahn had to be played in front of a limited number of spectators and not the raucous atmosphere they were used to.

Johnson said that Thursday was a whirlwind of a day, with another cancellation coming in from around the sports world seemingly every few minutes. Around 3:15 p.m., the Badgers got the word that everything that was potentially ahead of them this season had vanished.

"Then reality all of a sudden set in, and now we're not going to get another game," Johnson said. "Looking at my seniors, it's not a good day. It's not a good day for them. But it's part of life. You never know what's coming your way. Unfortunately, the news we got today is really sad."

It wasn't a good day for Clarkson, either. The team was traveling from Potsdam, New York, to Madison on Thursday, starting its journey with a bus trip to Montreal for seats on two commercial flights.

A victory Saturday would have given the Badgers an NCAA-record seventh straight Frozen Four appearance, breaking a tie with Minnesota. Their season, which included the Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season championship, finished at 28-5-3.