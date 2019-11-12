Regardless of the result, a series against Minnesota often gives the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team a better view of deficiencies that exist in its game. Top-level teams draw those kinds of things out of each other.
When you add in that the Badgers failed to leave Minneapolis with a victory and had to sit on that fact over a bye week, a picture of motivation emerges.
"Our practices the last couple of days have been full of energy, just one drill onto the next, onto the next," freshman forward Dara Greig said. "Lots of buzz. So I think everyone's pretty excited to play again."
Watts and Campbell also were named the forward and goaltender of the month by the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.
Having lost their No. 1 ranking to the Golden Gophers after a loss and tie on Nov. 2-3, the second-ranked Badgers take their lessons into a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series against Minnesota State on Saturday and Sunday at LaBahn Arena.
Coach Mark Johnson said UW got some good feedback on itself with a 4-2 loss and a 2-2 tie in its most recent games. The series closed a six-week stretch of games to open the season.
One item that stood out to him was the team's preparation level, which wasn't where it needed to be in the first game against the Gophers.
"Just the growth that I saw from Saturday's game to Sunday's game and the understanding ... of what it takes to play at a high level and the commitment and energy you have to bring to the rink," Johnson said. "I saw that Sunday afternoon, and it certainly was a real positive for me as we get organized for the next four weekends."
Minnesota took advantage of some Badgers shortcomings in the defensive zone, sophomore forward Britta Curl said.
"Some teams we play, it's not going to hurt us too much," she said. "But I think it was good for us to pay a little bit for those. We noticed what we were doing wrong."
UW also found it costly to let its energy slip after Minnesota tied the opening game. That led to another goal 1:45 later and a lead the Gophers didn't give up.
Greig, who scored her second goal of the season to tie the second game in the third period, was one of the handful of Badgers players getting her first taste of the rivalry series in front of a unforgiving crowd.
"Having them score and then the whole chant and then score again, our whole bench just felt dead," she said. "Especially with the rivalry, too, it's a mental game. You've got to be more ready that way than just going into a barn and playing a team with no fans. Obviously, it's a lot different."
UW won't get tested by Minnesota again until late January, but it can work on the issues that the Gophers exposed against Minnesota State. The Badgers (10-1-1) have won 25 straight games against the Mavericks (6-4-2) dating to 2014.
It's the start of the second phase of the season, following the bye weekend that normally aligns with players being called up for international duty in the Four Nations Cup. That event was scrapped this year because of a dispute between the Swedish federation and its players.
Coming out of the bye, the Badgers have four series before a break for the holidays. Afterward, they play eight series in nine weeks to close the regular season.
"I think it's just important for everyone to stay focused," Curl said. "Obviously, the holidays are coming up. People are looking forward to a break, getting to go home. But I think this is a really important time just to bear down and get our wheels going for when we come back. We still have a lot of good competition and some good series to come, so we can't lose our focus."