A sweep of then-No. 12 Boston College has put the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team in the national rankings.
The Badgers were 15th in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll released Monday, their first appearance in the top 20 since starting a late-season fade last season.
UW (2-0) is the sixth Big Ten Conference team in the rankings — only Michigan State is outside of the top 20 — thanks to 3-0 and 7-5 victories over Boston College at the Kohl Center over the weekend.
The Eagles fell to 18th.
Ohio State stayed at No. 1, with Notre Dame (second), Minnesota (sixth), Penn State (10th) and Michigan (11th) also in the rankings from the Big Ten.
The Badgers were ranked in the first 17 USCHO polls last season before dropping out after being swept at home by Minnesota on Feb. 9-10. Those were the first two of six straight losses to end the 2017-18 season.
UW wasn't in the top 20 in the preseason poll or the Oct. 8 USCHO rankings but received votes in both.
The Badgers play at Clarkson (0-2) on Friday and at St. Lawrence (0-2) on Saturday. Clarkson dropped out of the rankings Monday after two losses at Penn State.