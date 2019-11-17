The top-line forwards know they have to set the tone for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team.
Abby Roque, Sophie Shirley and Daryl Watts played their roles well on Sunday in leading the Badgers to a Western Collegiate Hockey Association sweep.
Roque scored twice and added two assists, and Watts and Shirley each scored once in No. 2 UW's 6-1 victory over Minnesota State at LaBahn Arena.
After all three players were plus-3 in Saturday's 3-2 victory, they repeated the feat a day later.
Despite a three-goal lead entering the final period, the second-ranked Badgers had no room to coast to the finish after the Mavericks scored twice.
"I think what's working for us is we all make plays that we should," Roque said. "We don't try to force things until they're there. We don't shoot pucks that aren't there. We just wait for the right opportunity."
Roque scored to put the Badgers ahead 2-0 midway through the second period after Shirley's power-play goal late in the first period provided a lead.
Brette Pettet added a power-play goal in the second period, giving UW (12-1-1, 6-1-1 WCHA) a 3-0 lead after two periods for the second straight game.
Unlike on Saturday, when Minnesota State (6-6-2, 2-6-2-2) forced the issue in the third period with two goals, the Badgers didn't let up. Roque scored her second goal of the game 2:47 into the period, followed by scores from Alexis Mauermann and Watts.
Having lost their No. 1 ranking to Minnesota, the second-ranked Badgers host a WCHA series against Minnesota State on Saturday and Sunday at LaBahn Arena.
"We said we need to come out and play to the best of our ability, and right away, that line that started that period got the puck, won the faceoff, got in deep and had a scoring chance," Roque said. "That really set us up for success."
Roque recorded her third four-point game of the season. Watts added two assists for her seventh game with at least three points.
Oregon native Brittyn Fleming scored with 7:05 remaining for the Mavericks to end UW goaltender Kristen Campbell's shutout.