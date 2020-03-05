Abby Roque becomes Badgers women's hockey's seventh WCHA player of the year

Abby Roque fulfilled what some Western Collegiate Hockey Association coaches expected of her this season as the University of Wisconsin center continued a week of award recognition.

Roque was named the WCHA player of the year on Thursday, two days after becoming one of three finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award and a day after earning WCHA offensive player of the year recognition.

The Badgers senior tied with Ohio State's Emma Maltais in WCHA coaches' preseason voting for player of the year. Roque scored 17 goals and had 38 points in 24 league games, but her presence as a driving force at both ends of the ice for league champion UW has earned recognition.

She had at least one point in 17 of 24 WCHA games and led the league in faceoffs at 66.3%.