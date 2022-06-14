A Wisconsin recruit helped win a hockey world championship in the arena she soon will call home

Ava Murphy felt the pressure from an attacking forward while she carried the puck behind her net. She made an aggressive move, spinning in the opposite direction in an effort to get out of danger.

She drew a hooking penalty on that first-period play. She launched the initial shot that ended up hitting the net for a power-play goal less than two minutes later.

Murphy later scored one of two Canada goals in less than a minute, the deciding stretch of a 3-2 victory against the United States in the IIHF Under-18 Women's World Championship gold medal game Monday.

What a way to wrap up a tournament that served as an introduction to LaBahn Arena for Murphy, a University of Wisconsin recruit.

What a memory that she'll be able to revisit every time she steps onto the ice in Madison after she joins the Badgers in 2023.

"It was a good start on this ice, that's for sure," Murphy said.

And it was a great finish for Murphy and the Canadians, who erased memories of a 7-0 loss to the Americans on the same ice just four days earlier.

Her dance with the puck behind the net in the first period left fellow Badgers recruit Kirsten Simms heading for the penalty box after she reached out with her stick. Murphy's power-play shot was deflected by Alexia Aubin for a 1-0 Canada lead.

"It's pretty lucky that they called that; I'm very happy about that," said Murphy, a defender. "I think it gave our team a lot of momentum."

She scored a critical goal — her second of the tournament — in the second period, the first of two Canada scores in 58 seconds to open a 3-0 lead that just barely was enough.

Many of the eight Badgers recruits in the tournament left a favorable impression on onlookers, with Murphy growing through the eight days toward her performance in the final and U.S. forward Laila Edwards being named the MVP for a solid offensive contribution.

"They did a good job recruiting us, for sure," Murphy said.

Tournament goes big

The gold medal game was supposed to be in January, not June. It was supposed to be in Sweden, not southern Wisconsin.

But a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the tournament initially being canceled for its original timeframe. Under pressure, the International Ice Hockey Federation rescheduled the event after USA Hockey helped put up the financial backing and the hosting.

In a few months, the federation and Madison organizers made it work and delivered a sellout crowd of 2,288 for its culmination, helping the under-18 tournament gain a bigger platform than it had in the past.

Former Badgers player Sarah Nurse, in Madison to be Crazylegs Classic grand marshal in April fresh off a starring role in Canada's Olympic triumph, expressed some jealousy that the players in this tournament were going to get the experience that they did.

The championship game that she was part of in 2013 in Heinola, Finland, was played in front of an announced crowd of 813. The crowd Monday night rivaled what's seen for a UW game in the NCAA Tournament.

"This is such a hockey hub and a women's hockey hub," Nurse said in April. "I think it's awesome that USA Hockey was able to step up and host the world championship here."

A fenced-off compound on the plaza between LaBahn Arena and the Kohl Center was one indication of the bigger scale of this event. In some previous tournaments, video streams were available only via static wide-angle camera, the kind that shows the whole rink at one time.

It was coverage in the literal sense but it also was fodder for jokes about the resources provided to the tournament compared to other IIHF events, particularly on the men's side.

Before this event, a broadcast truck and associated apparatus took up residence in front of the arena. It was in a conspicuous place because the loading dock is under construction, but it served as a good reminder to arriving fans that there was a full-scale television production happening this year through Canadian broadcaster TSN. Most games were on ESPN+ in the U.S., with medal-round games on NHL Network, the first TV coverage for the tournament in the country.

"I think what's happening with how it's being televised is huge," U.S. coach Katie Lachapelle said. "That's obviously going to bring a lot of attention, and I think having that year off will hopefully bring a lot of power to this.

"It's really important that everywhere we go there's a standard. It's not about us. It's not about anyone else. It's about the young women that are playing. So there needs to be a standard of treatment and what the buzz is and the experience that they have."

The experience in Madison is something that visiting teams will return home and dream about, IIHF president Luc Tardif said. Whether it means the bar has been raised for future under-18 women's tournaments is something to judge a decade in the future, he said.

The U.S. and Canada faced off in the championship game for the 13th time in 14 tournaments, but both had to score third-period goals in Sunday's semifinals to make it happen. Tardif took that as a sign of progress in making the tournament more competitive, an early step toward raising the tournament's profile.

"In 10 years, we're going to have not only two (teams) to compete but maybe 10," Tardif said. "And so the level of the organization will grow up at the same time."

Tardif referenced a three-year deal for China to host a lower level of the women's world championship. Might there be a similar arrangement with the U.S. and Canada to keep the under-18 tournament in North America?

"If you want to organize in Wisconsin every year, that's not a problem for me," Tardif said.

U.S. can't complete sweep

The U.S. rolled through the preliminary round, with that 7-0 thrashing of Canada the capper. It fell behind Sweden in Sunday's semifinals before rallying in the third period and never led in the rivalry rematch Monday.

"I think we faced a whole different Canadian team," said Edwards, who led the U.S. with four goals and shared the lead with eight points. "I'm upset with the ending, but I'm so super proud of this group."

Murphy had a big part in pushing the result of the 13th under-18 gold medal game between Canada and the U.S. in her country's favor. (The U.S. has won seven to Canada's six.) Her second-period slap shot made it 2-0, the payoff for a stretch of Canadian pressure.

The growth in her game during the eight days of the tournament, Canada coach Howie Draper said, was in recognizing when risks are worth taking.

"She's always had that offensive touch from as long as I've known her," Draper said. "She's just a high-octane, offensively gifted player and she goes with it and she plays free in that way."

Murphy, 17, has another season with the Oakville Hornets in Ontario before she joins the Badgers. It's going to be hard to top her first LaBahn experience.

"Getting to play here in front of all these people was a big step for me, that's for sure," Murphy said. "And then getting to play against the best players in the world for our age group, it definitely helps you realize what you need to do. ... So I'm super grateful for this opportunity because I feel like I've learned so much for it."

