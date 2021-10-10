A 'wake-up call' for the Badgers men's hockey team sets up a challenging week of practice

It's going to be a challenging week of practice for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.
That's what captain Tarek Baker said the Badgers need after they opened the season by being outworked in back-to-back losses to Michigan Tech.
"It's just really surprising that we haven't had fans here in the Kohl Center for two years and we come out and we can't compete," he said after Saturday's 5-1 loss. "There's really nothing to be said except for if we're not going to do it in a game we're going to have to learn how to do it in practice."
No. 13 UW set a bad tone by losing competitions for the puck in front of the net and being slow to react to defensive-zone situations.
The Badgers allowed 10 goals in the two-game series and spent too much time chasing the puck in their end of the ice.
"We didn't compete hard enough in areas to give ourselves a chance this weekend," UW coach Tony Granato said. "That was the thing that stands out to me. They were more competitive at net fronts and on loose pucks. They supported each other way better in the game. We went into puck battles tiptoeing into them and reaching with the end of our sticks. ...
"It's a wake-up call for us early in the season from the standpoint that if we expect to play like that, it's going to be rough for us to win and have success."
For Granato, the series was summed up by two first-period penalties that the Badgers took Saturday. Senior Dominick Mersch was called for cross-checking after the whistle and freshman Corson Ceulemans went to the penalty box for slashing behind the play as he was going off for a line change.
The Huskies scored on both of the ensuing power plays to take control of the game.
"The discipline part has got to be a strength," Granato said. "It's a perfect example. There's lessons learned just from that simple thing of you take unnecessary penalties and put your team in a tough spot. When you put your team in a tough spot, you've got to cross your fingers and hope things go well."
Michigan Tech was in no mood to let that happen and left Madison with a sweep for the first time since 1974.
The Badgers' recipe for success this season without the dynamic offensive players that led them to the Big Ten title last year involves grit and opportunistic play. Neither was on display in the first two games.
Granato had hoped that the experience of playing Minnesota Duluth in a physical exhibition game last Sunday would have opened eyes to the style that UW needed to play. Not well enough, apparently.
"We thought there was a different way to play and a different way to have success. There's not," Granato said. "You have to outcompete, you have to outbattle. You have to put yourself in a position to engage in that competition. Tonight, we were a little bit behind, we were a little bit reaching. We just weren't physically and mentally committed to doing that."
UW has a shorter week of preparation before welcoming Army West Point to the Kohl Center for a Thursday-Friday series. The Black Knights are another team grounded in a strong work ethic even if they don't have the level of talent that the Badgers will see in future weeks against the likes of No. 2 St. Cloud State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Minnesota.
In other words, efforts like the Badgers gave against Michigan Tech likely will produce similar results against Army.
"It's going to be another weekend of competing so we better be able to figure it out quick," Baker said.