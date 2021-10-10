A 'wake-up call' for the Badgers men's hockey team sets up a challenging week of practice

For Granato, the series was summed up by two first-period penalties that the Badgers took Saturday. Senior Dominick Mersch was called for cross-checking after the whistle and freshman Corson Ceulemans went to the penalty box for slashing behind the play as he was going off for a line change.

The Huskies scored on both of the ensuing power plays to take control of the game.

"The discipline part has got to be a strength," Granato said. "It's a perfect example. There's lessons learned just from that simple thing of you take unnecessary penalties and put your team in a tough spot. When you put your team in a tough spot, you've got to cross your fingers and hope things go well."

Michigan Tech was in no mood to let that happen and left Madison with a sweep for the first time since 1974.

The Badgers' recipe for success this season without the dynamic offensive players that led them to the Big Ten title last year involves grit and opportunistic play. Neither was on display in the first two games.

Granato had hoped that the experience of playing Minnesota Duluth in a physical exhibition game last Sunday would have opened eyes to the style that UW needed to play. Not well enough, apparently.