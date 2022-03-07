A rankings first for the Wisconsin women's hockey team as it enters the NCAA Tournament

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey never has played in the NCAA Tournament with a ranking lower than fourth in the USCHO.com poll.

UW fell one spot in the USCHO poll after losing to Ohio State in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff semifinals Saturday. The Buckeyes took over the top spot after defeating previous No. 1 Minnesota in overtime in Sunday's championship game.

The Badgers had been in the top four of the USCHO poll in each of the first 15 times they made the field, starting in 2005.

Minnesota was No. 2 on Monday and Northeastern, which will host the winner of Thursday's UW-Clarkson game Saturday, was No. 3.

The Badgers were the sixth overall seed based on their spot in the PairWise Rankings, but USCHO voters put them ahead of Yale, the fifth overall seed that will play Colgate in a regional final Saturday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.