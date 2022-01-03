A New Year's tradition: Wisconsin atop the first women's hockey rankings of 2022

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team is starting 2022 where it has started the previous five calendar years: atop the national rankings.
The Badgers got all 15 first-place votes in Monday's USCHO poll after a victory and tie against No. 4 Quinnipiac last weekend.
UW also was No. 1 in the first rankings of the years 2017 through 2021. The team won the NCAA championship in 2019 and 2021; the 2020 title wasn't awarded because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Badgers (18-1-3) are the last team remaining with only one loss this season after handing Quinnipiac its second Saturday, 5-2 at LaBahn Arena. The teams played to a 1-1 tie Sunday.
The Bobcats stayed at No. 4 behind UW, Ohio State and Northeastern.
UW doesn't play a regular-season game until hosting St. Thomas on Jan. 15 and 16, but the Badgers play UW-Eau Claire in a Jan. 10 exhibition game at LaBahn Arena.
Men's hockey
The Badgers men's hockey team will face No. 17 Ohio State at the Kohl Center on Friday and Saturday. The Buckeyes were the fourth of four Big Ten teams in the USCHO top 20 on Monday, holding steady from the Dec. 13 rankings.
Michigan dropped three spots to sixth after tying No. 20 Michigan Tech and backing out of a meeting with No. 3 Western Michigan, citing health and safety protocols because of a smaller roster with which it played against the Huskies the night before.
Idle Minnesota moved up two spots to ninth and Notre Dame fell three places to 13th after a home split with Niagara.
Minnesota State stayed at the top of the rankings.
