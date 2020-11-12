A memorable bit of advice drives Ty Emberson's course to Badgers men's hockey captain

Advice comes from all corners, particularly when you're an athlete showing promise at an early age. Some of it evaporates as quickly as it is dispensed.

The really memorable bits of wisdom, the ones that help set a course for a career, can be summoned from the memory banks on command years later with all of the surrounding details intact.

For Ty Emberson, it was at Randy's Family Restaurant just off Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire at the beginning of eighth grade in 2013.

There, Marty Hickey, his bantam coach with Eau Claire Youth Hockey, had a talk with Emberson about how his decisions on how he'd live his life over the next few years would impact his hockey career.

Did he want to be a college and pro player or just have fun and be average?

"Either way, it's fine but it's up to you to make the decisions of how to hold yourself, about how to show up to the rink every day, about how to hang out away from the rink," Emberson said, remembering the conversation seven years later.

The direction meant something to Emberson, as evidenced by his route since. The defenseman earned a spot with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, then was picked in the third round of the NHL draft before joining the University of Wisconsin.