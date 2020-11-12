A memorable bit of advice drives Ty Emberson's course to Badgers men's hockey captain

Advice comes from all corners, particularly when you're an athlete showing promise at an early age. Some of it evaporates as quickly as it is dispensed.
The really memorable bits of wisdom, the ones that help set a course for a career, can be summoned from the memory banks on command years later with all of the surrounding details intact.
For Ty Emberson, it was at Randy's Family Restaurant just off Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire at the beginning of eighth grade in 2013.
There, Marty Hickey, his bantam coach with Eau Claire Youth Hockey, had a talk with Emberson about how his decisions on how he'd live his life over the next few years would impact his hockey career.
Did he want to be a college and pro player or just have fun and be average?
"Either way, it's fine but it's up to you to make the decisions of how to hold yourself, about how to show up to the rink every day, about how to hang out away from the rink," Emberson said, remembering the conversation seven years later.
The direction meant something to Emberson, as evidenced by his route since. The defenseman earned a spot with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, then was picked in the third round of the NHL draft before joining the University of Wisconsin.
As he starts his junior season with the Badgers on Friday at No. 20 Notre Dame, Emberson is the captain with a pro career waiting when he decides it's time to move on.
Those who saw him grow up in hockey in Eau Claire aren't surprised by any of it. It's because of the standard to which he has held himself, they said.
During the offseason, Emberson spent time in Sioux City, Iowa, working out on the ice with coach Luke Strand and the United States Hockey League's Musketeers.
"You wouldn't have known if he was the captain of Wisconsin or the kid trying out for the team," said Strand, a former Badgers associate head coach who's also from Eau Claire. "He just went about his business and wanted to get better."
The memorable conversation that Emberson had with Hickey at that restaurant table came from the latter's experience of coaching youth hockey in Eau Claire for more than 30 years.
Some of the players that came through before Emberson also ended up part of the group of captains at UW: Jake Dowell was an alternate in 2006-07, as were Jake McCabe and Jefferson Dahl in 2013-14.
"Those kids, they're so humble," Hickey said. "I've coached a lot of hockey and met a lot of those higher-level kids where they wouldn't give you the time of day — a little arrogant. But our kids seem to be really, really humble. Really close to home. Don't forget where you came from, that type of thing."
A tone-setter
Where Emberson came from provided the base for the steady, hard-hitting defenseman he has become.
He stood out from his peers at an early age for his play and the thought process that went with it, Hickey said. That allowed coaches to push him a little more into details of defending and the reasoning behind it.
Emberson also could change the tone of a game in an instant.
Eau Claire's bantam team was getting a rough time from a physical Waukesha group in the first year checking was allowed.
Support Local Journalism
Emberson stepped up from the defensive zone and unleashed a clean, open-ice check on an opponent.
"There wasn't a Waukesha kid that hit another Eau Claire kid the rest of the game," Hickey said.
Emberson uncurled a smile when thinking back on that moment. "That was kind of the end of the game there," he said.
Hickey said Eau Claire coaches take a "new old school" approach with youth players that holds them accountable for mistakes while building them up after good plays.
"They know they're not going to get away with it," he said. "They know they need to perform and do their jobs. And it's instilled in them from a young age because no high-level coaches with us are letting them slide without doing the correct thing."
Emberson was molded by that line of thinking. Sam Stange, a Badgers freshman forward from Eau Claire, was a year behind Emberson in the youth system and had to play against him in high school.
It's much more enjoyable being on the same side as Emberson than it is to oppose him, Stange said.
"He's just always been a little bit stronger, a little bit smarter," Stange said. "He's not super flashy but he just never really does anything wrong on the ice."
College over pros
Emberson decided in the offseason to put the start of his pro career on hold and return to the Badgers, a tough call that he said he hasn't regretted since.
The Arizona Coyotes selected him at No. 73 overall in 2018 before he started at UW. In two seasons with the Badgers, Emberson has been a reliable, low-maintenance defenseman.
"He's honest on his evaluation of himself and others," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "I think he's gained a ton of confidence. Right when he got here, we looked at each other as coaches and said this guy's got a 'C' written all over him at some point."
That time is now, with Emberson taking over as captain of a team that's looking to reverse a prolonged down stretch. UW has only one winning season in its last six.
Emberson said he isn't afraid to speak up when it's needed but his leadership is on display more in his actions.
"I think he's got such a major trademark self branding of work ethic and his humbleness," Strand said. "When they collide, it's loud. He's not vocal per se but what he does is so loud."
Another piece of advice, this one more recent than Hickey's, has meant something to Emberson, too. It came over the offseason from his predecessor in the Badgers captaincy, Wyatt Kalynuk.
Be authentic. Don't change who you are because you're the captain.
No problem there. The way those who have watched him grow as a player describe it, being authentic is in Emberson's DNA.
"Don't try to please people just because they want you to," Emberson said. "Don't become something just because someone wants you to. Just be yourself. There's a reason the team respects you."
Get ready for Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey season with State Journal's in-depth coverage
Wisconsin State Journal reporter Todd D. Milewski breaks down everything Badgers fans need to know about the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, the competition the Badgers face in the Big Ten, and other stories to watch during the 2020-21 season.
Badgers sophomore forward Dylan Holloway and junior defenseman Ty Emberson were honorable mention selections for the preseason teams.
The path to success for the 2020-21 Badgers men's hockey team depends in large part on how they absorb and apply the lessons learned from a subpar season.
The Badgers don't return a goalie from the previous season's roster for the first time in 46 years.
The first national rankings of the NCAA men's hockey season are out, and the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has work to do to impre…
The Big Ten released the first half of the season schedule, which for the Badgers includes three series at home and three on the road.
Badgers men's hockey coach Tony Granato talks with State Journal reporter Todd D. Milewski about an opening stretch of the season that include…
The Badgers will play on the Big Ten Network four times in the opening month of the season.
Linus Weissbach picked a fourth season with the Badgers over staying home to play in Sweden during the pandemic.
University of Wisconsin men's hockey senior Ty Pelton-Byce talks with reporters about the start of the season on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
The teams that win regular-season championships in NCAA hockey tend to be the ones that can adapt to changing landscapes over a long season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!