A meeting with a future Hockey Hall of Famer helped spark career goals for Badgers' Mathieu de St. Phalle

"It was definitely tough on him. It was tough on us as parents," he said. "But I think it really helped to toughen him up and get him ready for Division I. I think it's fair to say we're seeing the same pattern, starting out on the fourth line (at UW), now all of a sudden he's getting some confidence and we're going from there."

The name Jacques de St. Phalle might ring a bell with some Badgers fans. He played with the Badgers in the 1982-83 NCAA championship season after moving from Rensselaer. But it was a bittersweet time for him because he played only seven games for first-year coach Jeff Sauer; he transferred while Bob Johnson was in charge.

So it was eye-opening when the Badgers showed interest in Mathieu de St. Phalle in 2016. But the son said the father always was positive about UW.

"He always talked about how much he loves the city of Madison and how fun it was to go to school here," Mathieu de St. Phalle said. " ... I think at the end of the day he loves this place and so do I."

As a part of a talent-laden Steel roster last season, de St. Phalle got some draft interest from NHL teams in his last of three years eligible. He wasn't selected.