A meeting with a future Hockey Hall of Famer helped spark career goals for Badgers' Mathieu de St. Phalle

The visual was unusual enough and the connection strong enough to become burned into young Mathieu de St. Phalle's mind.
Walking into a Stamford, Connecticut, training center, 11-year-old de St. Phalle spotted Martin St. Louis in the parking lot. The future Hockey Hall of Famer was in the prime of his playing career and, on that particular day, showing how he stayed that way.
As de St. Phalle remembers it, St. Louis had one end of a battle rope tied to a pickup truck and held onto the other side, pulling the vehicle across the pavement.
St. Louis was 5-foot-8 and played at 180 pounds. Years before he got to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, de St. Phalle was on his way to a similar body frame. Words of wisdom from the former Vermont winger were memorable.
If you're the smallest player on the ice, you've got to be working harder than everyone else, St. Louis told de St. Phalle.
"Seeing those things was a little ah ha moment for you as a kid," de St. Phalle said. "Like, I want to be that guy. I want to do that."
Now at UW years later, de St. Phalle is following the advice even if he's not dragging trucks around campus. Like at a handful of his stops before joining the Badgers, offensive production has been slow to develop.
But those who have followed his career arc are firm in the belief de St. Phalle will become a major contributor in time thanks to his willingness to compete and grow into situations.
De St. Phalle and the 13th-ranked Badgers host Michigan State on Friday and Saturday, with the right wing just over a week removed from scoring in a collegiate game for the first time.
Traded twice
Ryan Hardy fired off a tongue-in-cheek text message to de St. Phalle after last Thursday's UW victory at Penn State: "It's about damn time you scored a goal."
Two years ago, Hardy and de St. Phalle were in a much more serious conversation about where the latter was in his hockey career following a second trade between United States Hockey League teams.
Hardy, the Chicago Steel general manager, acquired de St. Phalle from Omaha earlier in the season and noticed the player was struggling.
"He was a small, skilled, play-making guy that had been a little bit beaten down by going through the junior hockey process," Hardy said. "And his confidence really wasn't where it needed to be. And his love of hockey wasn't really where it needed to be."
De St. Phalle had recently learned UW coaches wanted him to spend another year in the USHL before joining the team in the fall of 2020.
Hardy tried to show de St. Phalle there was a path for him and that one of his teammates was already on it. Nick Abruzzese was 5-foot-9 like him and needed time to take off. In his second year with Chicago, Abruzzese had 80 points in 62 games before debuting at Harvard with a 44-point campaign last season.
De St. Phalle took it to heart.
"He was just a guy that from the first year to the second year, he just went from boy to man in his mentality and his habits and his care level," Hardy said. "He just found it."
De St. Phalle was leading the USHL with 60 points when last season ended abruptly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Long a perimeter player at the junior level, Hardy said, de St. Phalle developed an instinct to get to the front of the net and score. A 30-goal season was the result.
Extra year helps
In the 2018-19 season, de St. Phalle was close to being ready for the college game, Badgers coach Tony Granato said.
"But being close to being ready isn't ready," he said. "Because then you're going in with some uncertainties."
De St. Phalle would have had a hard time being a consistent part of the lineup on last year's UW team, Granato said. And an extra year of building confidence and maturity was a great benefit of spending last season in Chicago.
"One year from 18 to 19 is a huge year for your development as a young man," Granato said. "I really think in the long run that was a great thing for him to do."
It took 15 games for de St. Phalle to score his first goal for the Badgers, but that didn't distract him from the importance of defensive responsibilities. And a slow-developing offensive contribution isn't unusual in his career.
In 2014, he moved with his mom, Mari, from Connecticut to Michigan to play for the Honeybaked youth program. At the start of his Bantam Major year, he was barely on the line chart. At the end, he scored in a second overtime to give his team the 14-and-under national championship.
He was on the move again the next year to play the first of two midget-age seasons with the Chicago Mission. He started his full-time USHL career with Sioux City in 2017 but was traded to Omaha just before Christmas. Less than a year later, he was traded again as Hardy acquired him for Chicago.
"Every spot that I went to, ... I think I took it as a fresh start to prove myself right away," de St. Phalle said. "I think that was exciting enough for me to focus on the big picture. I never really looked at it in a negative way."
Confidence building
His dad, Jacques, said the shifting landscape did take a toll.
"It was definitely tough on him. It was tough on us as parents," he said. "But I think it really helped to toughen him up and get him ready for Division I. I think it's fair to say we're seeing the same pattern, starting out on the fourth line (at UW), now all of a sudden he's getting some confidence and we're going from there."
The name Jacques de St. Phalle might ring a bell with some Badgers fans. He played with the Badgers in the 1982-83 NCAA championship season after moving from Rensselaer. But it was a bittersweet time for him because he played only seven games for first-year coach Jeff Sauer; he transferred while Bob Johnson was in charge.
So it was eye-opening when the Badgers showed interest in Mathieu de St. Phalle in 2016. But the son said the father always was positive about UW.
"He always talked about how much he loves the city of Madison and how fun it was to go to school here," Mathieu de St. Phalle said. " ... I think at the end of the day he loves this place and so do I."
As a part of a talent-laden Steel roster last season, de St. Phalle got some draft interest from NHL teams in his last of three years eligible. He wasn't selected.
When teams inquired about de St. Phalle, Hardy offered a forecast for the next three seasons. If it turns out to be correct, de St. Phalle and the Badgers both stand to benefit.
"I said he'd go to college, he'll dip his toe in the water the freshman year," Hardy said. "You'll see some flashes, you'll see some good things. Sophomore year, he'll start to be a real contributor. And then junior year he'll run huge numbers and you idiots will be fighting the other teams to sign him."