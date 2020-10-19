A big fan of the college hockey atmosphere, retiring broadcaster Mike Emrick also had a Mike Leckrone connection

"So many times we try to artificially jack up crowds with 'Seinfeld' episodes put on big electronic boards and music at ear-splitting (volume), and you go into Yost (Arena at Michigan) or you go into Boston College or you go to BU or you go to Wisconsin, I'm sure, with Mike Leckrone, and they just play the song.

"I was doing Michigan State and Michigan over in East Lansing and both of the bands were playing, and I thought, I'm almost ready to enroll in vet school over here. It's enough to make you go out and enlist and sign up for a class because it's a part of the spirit and the atmosphere that I think is something that often gets lost in the pro ranks just because we have marketing departments that try to deal with all of these things instead of just relying on the loyalty that schools have built up over the years."

It was interesting to hear Emrick reference Leckrone, the UW band director.

When Emrick was a freshman at Butler University in 1964, he joined the marching band as a clarinet player. But a few days into the semester, he had an opportunity to be involved in radio broadcasts of the school's football games and had to go to the director to tell him he was dropping out of the band.

That director? Mike Leckrone.