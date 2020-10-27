7 Badgers recruits listed as players to watch for 2021 NHL draft

Defenseman Corson Ceulemans led seven University of Wisconsin recruits on NHL Central Scouting's list of players to watch for the 2021 draft.
Ceulemans, who plays for the Brooks Bandits in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, was assigned an "A" grade as a candidate for selection in the first round next year.
He was one of nine players either on NCAA rosters or committed to schools who were given "A" grades. Three of them — forwards Matthew Beniers and Kent Johnson and defenseman Owen Power — are freshmen at Michigan this season.
Badgers recruit Luke Levandowski, a forward with the United States Hockey League's Chicago Steel, got a "B" grade that means he's a likely candidate to be chosen in the second or third round.
Five players that have given UW a nonbinding oral commitment received "C" grades that put them in the fourth, fifth or sixth rounds:
• Caden Brown, a forward with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.
• Noah Grannan, a goaltender with the Sioux Falls Stampede in the USHL.
• Jacob Martin, an NTDP defenseman.
• Brett Moravec, a forward with the AJHL's Calgary Canucks.
• Joe Palodichuk, a defenseman for Hill-Murray High School in Minnesota.
Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey recruiting tracker
As players give oral commitments to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, we'll add them here with their stats.
Players are listed in the order in which they committed.
TJ KOUFIS
Position: Forward
Hometown: Palatine, Ill.
2020-21 team: Lone Star (NAHL)
Date committed (age): July 6, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @TKoufis88
BEN HELGESON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Lake Elmo, Minn.
2020-21 team: St. Cloud (NAHL)
Date committed (age): Oct. 25, 2016 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @benhelgeson9
ISAAC NOVAK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Sussex
2020-21 team: Madison (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2016 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @IsaacNovak1
SHANE LAVELLE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Chaska, Minn.
2020-21 team: Brooks (AJHL)
Date committed (age): May 21, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @shanelave21
CASEY ROEPKE
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Erin
2020-21 team: Amarillo (NAHL)
Date committed (age): May 30, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Casey_Roepke
DANIEL LAATSCH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Altoona
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): Sept. 20, 2017 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @DanielLaatsch
CORSON CEULEMANS
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Beaumont, Alberta
2020-21 team: Brooks (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 2, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @corson_4
NOAH GRANNAN
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Germantown
2020-21 team: Sioux Falls (USHL)
Date committed (age): April 17, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
CADEN BROWN
Position: Forward
Hometown: St. Louis
2020-21 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed (age): May 28, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @cadenwbrown21
NICK PIERRE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed (age): June 6, 2018 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @nickpierre11
JOE PALODICHUK
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.
2020-21 teams: MAP South Hockey (Elite League), Hill-Murray HS (Minn.)
Date committed (age): Aug. 18, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @JoePalodichuk
GRAYDEN DAUL
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Glenview, Ill.
2020-21 team: Mount Saint Charles Prep (R.I.)
Date committed (age): Sept. 10, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
ETHAN MANN
Position: Forward
Hometown: Grafton
2020-21 team: TBD
Date committed (age): Sept. 14, 2018 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Ethan_Mann11
LUKE LEVANDOWSKI
Position: Forward
Hometown: Rosemount, Minn.
2020-21 teams: Chicago (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 13, 2018 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @LukeLevy21
ZACH URDAHL
Position: Forward
Hometown: Eau Claire
2020-21 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed (age): Dec. 21, 2018 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @ZUrdahl
BRETT MORAVEC
Position: Forward
Hometown: Airdrie, Alberta
2020-21 team: Calgary (AJHL)
Date committed (age): April 19, 2019 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
DYLAN GODBOUT
Position: Forward
Hometown: Woodbury, Minn.
2020-21 teams: TDS Transportation (Elite League), Hill-Murray (Minn. HS)
Date committed: April 30, 2019 (14)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @dylan_godbout
REED KLUENDER
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: South St. Paul, Minn.
2020-21 team: South St. Paul (Minn. HS)
Date committed: May 10, 2019 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @ReedKluender
LIAM MALMQUIST
Position: Forward
Hometown: Edina, Minn.
2020-21 team: Penticton (BCHL)
Date committed: May 23, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @Liam_Malmquist
ROBBY NEWTON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Whitefish Bay
2020-21 team: Sioux City (USHL)
Date committed: Oct. 30, 2019 (18)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
On Twitter: @RobbyNewton13
JACK HORBACH
Position: Forward
Hometown: Naperville, Ill.
2020-21 team: Lincoln (USHL)
Date committed: Nov. 6, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
BRAYDEN MORRISON
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2020-21 team: Okotoks (AJHL)
Date committed: Dec. 29, 2019 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2020
On Twitter: @MoBrayden
JACOB MARTIN
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Eagle River
2020-21 team: U.S. Under-18 Team (NTDP)
Date committed: Aug. 1, 2020 (17)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2021
TYSON JUGNAUTH
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Kelowna, British Columbia
2020-21 team: West Kelowna (BCHL)
Date committed: Aug. 14, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @JugnauthTyson
SHAWN RAMSEY
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Mississauga, Ontario
2020-21 team: TBD
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (16)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @shawnramsey04
AIDEN FINK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta
2020-21 team: TBD
Date committed: Aug. 22, 2020 (15)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2022
On Twitter: @aiden_fink
