7 Badgers recruits listed as players to watch for 2021 NHL draft

Defenseman Corson Ceulemans led seven University of Wisconsin recruits on NHL Central Scouting's list of players to watch for the 2021 draft.

Ceulemans, who plays for the Brooks Bandits in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, was assigned an "A" grade as a candidate for selection in the first round next year.

He was one of nine players either on NCAA rosters or committed to schools who were given "A" grades. Three of them — forwards Matthew Beniers and Kent Johnson and defenseman Owen Power — are freshmen at Michigan this season.

Badgers recruit Luke Levandowski, a forward with the United States Hockey League's Chicago Steel, got a "B" grade that means he's a likely candidate to be chosen in the second or third round.

Five players that have given UW a nonbinding oral commitment received "C" grades that put them in the fourth, fifth or sixth rounds:

• Caden Brown, a forward with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

• Noah Grannan, a goaltender with the Sioux Falls Stampede in the USHL.

• Jacob Martin, an NTDP defenseman.

• Brett Moravec, a forward with the AJHL's Calgary Canucks.