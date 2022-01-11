5 Wisconsin alums selected for Canada's Olympic women's hockey team, giving Badgers a record group in Beijing

Five former University of Wisconsin women's hockey players were selected Tuesday for Canada's Olympic team, making it a record 10 connected to the Badgers selected to play in Beijing next month.
Goaltenders Ann-Renée Desbiens and Kristen Campbell and forwards Sarah Nurse, Emily Clark and Blayre Turnbull were named to Canada's 23-player roster.
It's the second Olympics roster appearance for all except Campbell, who's part of the three-goaltender Canadian corps for the first time.
The group joins five players connected to UW on the U.S. roster that was officially named on Jan. 1: forwards Hilary Knight (fourth Olympics), Brianna Decker (third) and Abby Roque (first), defender Caroline Harvey (first) and goaltender Alex Cavallini (second).
The Badgers have had nine women's hockey players selected for a single Olympic tournament on two occasions, in 2010 and 2018. It'll be 10 in 2022, with former Badgers player and current equipment manager Sis Paulsen also taking part on the U.S. staff.
All but two of the Olympians connected to UW played four years for the Badgers. Harvey was originally intending to join the team as a freshman this season before she was picked for U.S. centralization.
Campbell played for UW from 2017 to 2020 after a redshirt season and her freshman year at North Dakota. She and Desbiens are among the three Badgers goalies who have been a top-10 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award. Desbiens won it as a senior in 2017; Jessie Vetter, the 2009 winner, is the other.
Clark helped the Badgers to the 2019 NCAA championship after spending the previous season with Canada's Olympic team. Nurse played for UW from 2013 to 2017 and Turnbull was with the Badgers from 2011 to 2015.
Meaghan Mikkelson, who won NCAA titles with the Badgers as a junior in 2006 and a senior in 2007, wasn't part of the final Canadian roster. She suffered a torn ACL and other ligament damage in a game last May. The timeline for her return to play after surgery wasn't promising but she was included among nine defenders on the centralization roster.
The Olympic tournament starts Feb. 3 in Beijing (Feb. 2 in Madison). The U.S. beat Canada in a shootout for the gold medal in 2018.
