5 things to know as the Badgers men's hockey team starts a challenging stretch at No. 3 St. Cloud State

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team faces a potentially unprecedented stretch of games starting Friday.
The Badgers (2-2) get their first road test of the season against No. 3 St. Cloud State (4-2) at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, marking the first meeting between the teams since both left the Western Collegiate Hockey Association in 2013.
Here are five things to know about the games at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday:
Toughest stretch?
It's hard to find a six-game stretch of a Badgers regular season over the last quarter century that matches up to what they'll face in the next three weeks.
After playing the Huskies, UW has Big Ten series at No. 1 Michigan and at home against No. 4 Minnesota.
The Badgers have never played six straight games against teams ranked in the top five of the USCHO.com poll, which dates to 1997. They had back-to-back series against No. 5 Michigan Tech and No. 2 Boston University in January 2015.
The closest competitor to this string of games might be the 2001-02 season when UW played at No. 6 Colorado College, vs. No. 1 Denver and at No. 4 Minnesota, going 0-5-1.
To avoid a similar record this time around, the Badgers have to establish their identity of winning small competitions within games, regardless of whether the goal-scoring starts to pick up.
"I know the challenge we'll face the next three weekends," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "But that's why you play. The teams that are ranked high are ranked high for a reason. Teams that are below them have an opportunity when they play them to see where they're at and see if they can get to that respect level as well. Having the opportunity to play these next three weekends gives us just that."
Controversial ending
Emotions were high last Saturday after a non-call in overtime left St. Cloud State with a loss to Minnesota. The Gophers' Blake McLaughlin got away with a jersey pull that sent Huskies defenseman Nick Perbix, and Minnesota's Sammy Walker scored seconds later.
St. Cloud State coach Brett Larson marched across the ice to confront the officials after the game, and fans rained debris down on the National Hockey Center ice.
"I'm embarrassed that that happened and that non-call really ruined a great hockey game," Larson said afterward, via TheRinkLive.com.
The National Collegiate Hockey Conference took the unusual step of issuing a public statement Sunday night acknowledging that "a minor penalty or penalties should have been issued."
There will be a few eyes on the officiating in St. Cloud this weekend.
From the infirmary
Badgers defenseman Mike Vorlicky faces a months-long absence after he had surgery to repair a hip injury. He hopes to return in the second half of the season but the timing on his recovery is uncertain.
Defenseman Tyler Inamoto (lower-body injury) and forward Carson Bantle (shoulder) also are out for this weekend.
Playing the puck
Goalie Jared Moe and defenseman Jesper Peltonen nearly experienced disaster in a 0-0 game against Army last Friday. Moe went behind his net to play the puck to Peltonen in the corner but it was in his skates and led to a turnover.
UW was able to sweep the puck out of danger but it wasn't the only bad handoff between Moe, who likes to handle the puck, and a teammate.
"He's a little different than Cam on how he handles the puck and makes plays," Granato said, noting the difference between Moe and counterpart Cameron Rowe. "So we've got to get a little more comfortable on his reads and our communication with him to help him."
Rowe will start Friday's game, Granato said.
Preseason favorite
Media members who cover the NCHC picked St. Cloud State to win the league's regular-season championship after the Huskies played in the 2021 NCAA championship game.
They lost to UMass in Pittsburgh last April but returned all but three players from that team, including 94% of their goal-scoring. Fifth-year goalie Dávid Hrenák has started the season with a .940 save percentage and has allowed only eight goals in six games.
The Huskies are scheduled to play the Badgers at the Kohl Center in the 2022-23 season.
Badgers by position: Learn more about the 2021-22 Wisconsin men's hockey team
FORWARDS
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|3
|Sam Stange
|So.
|6-1
|208
|Eau Claire
|6
|Zach Urdahl
|Fr.
|6-1
|195
|Eau Claire
|8
|Max Johnson
|5th-Sr.
|5-10
|200
|Lakeville, Minnesota
|9
|Brayden Morrison
|Fr.
|6-0
|170
|Calgary, Alberta
|11
|Jack Gorniak
|Sr.
|5-11
|190
|West Salem
|12
|Mathieu De St. Phalle
|So.
|5-9
|170
|Lake Forest, Illinois
|13
|Roman Ahcan
|Sr.
|5-9
|181
|Savage, Minnesota
|16
|Tarek Baker
|5th-Sr.
|5-10
|190
|Verona
|18
|Owen Lindmark
|Jr.
|6-0
|195
|Naperville, Illinois
|19
|Brock Caufield
|Sr.
|5-9
|181
|Stevens Point
|21
|Carson Bantle
|So.
|6-5
|207
|Onalaska
|22
|Ryder Donovan
|Jr.
|6-3
|203
|Duluth, Minnesota
|23
|Liam Malmquist
|Fr.
|5-10
|165
|Edina, Minnesota
|25
|Dominick Mersch
|Sr.
|6-0
|191
|Park Ridge, Illinois
|27
|Caden Brown
|Fr.
|5-11
|177
|St. Louis
Breakdown
This is the area where the Badgers have the most to prove. The players who produced most of last season’s scoring production are gone. There are no quick answers to questions on who’ll step up their production.
Veterans Tarek Baker, Roman Ahcan and Brock Caufield are set to start the season as the top line and in power play roles. Keep an eye on the big-bodied trio of Carson Bantle, Dominick Mersch and Ryder Donovan to see if they provide some physicality to create offensive chances.
A handful of options are on the table to join Baker and Owen Lindmark as centers and finding the right mix there — freshmen Liam Malmquist and Caden Brown, sophomore Sam Stange and senior Mersch are getting reps at the position — is important.
Breakout potential
Mathieu De St. Phalle should get more of a chance to show his offensive instincts this season after playing more of a defensive role as a freshman, when he posted only two goals and eight points in 31 games.
The number
18 — Times last season a Badgers forward scored two goals or more, most in the nation. Only five, however, were by players returning this season: two by Ahcan and one each by Lindmark, Stange and Donovan.
DEFENSEMEN
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|2
|Daniel Laatsch
|Fr.
|6-5
|190
|Altoona
|4
|Corson Ceulemans
|Fr.
|6-2
|196
|Beaumont, Alberta
|5
|Tyler Inamoto
|5th-Sr.
|6-2
|202
|Barrington, Illinois
|7
|Mike Vorlicky
|Jr.
|6-1
|203
|Edina, Minnesota
|14
|Jesper Peltonen
|Sr.
|5-10
|185
|Helsinki, Finland
|17
|Jake Martin
|Fr.
|6-0
|193
|Eagle River
|20
|Josh Ess
|Sr.
|5-11
|187
|Lakeville, Minnesota
|24
|Anthony Kehrer
|So.
|5-11
|210
|Winnipeg, Manitoba
|26
|Luke LaMaster
|So.
|6-0
|197
|Duluth, Minnesota
|28
|Shay Donovan
|Jr.
|6-3
|195
|Duluth, Minnesota
Breakdown
Having Tyler Inamoto and Josh Ess return for a fifth season was the difference between UW needing to replace half of its six-player defensive corps and only one member. And adding first-round NHL draft pick Corson Ceulemans makes the high-end potential at the position that much greater.
Some of the 10 defensemen on the roster don’t project to have a big part in games this season, but the Badgers brought in freshmen Daniel Laatsch and Jake Martin and they should get a chance to play as they develop.
The top pairing of Inamoto and Ceulemans offers an interesting dynamic. In Inamoto, the Badgers have a 22-year-old veteran whose strength is as an at-home defender. Ceulemans’ game leans toward offense, and he’ll be a power play fixture.
Breakout potential
Anthony Kehrer put an injury-and-illness-laden start to 2020 behind him to have a quietly impressive first season with UW. Further growth will make his game harder to miss.
The number
431 — Games of NCAA experience among seven players returning from last season’s team. Ess and Inamoto lead the way with 136 and 132, respectively.
GOALIES
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|29
|Ben Garrity
|So.
|6-2
|193
|Rosemount, Minnesota
|31
|Cameron Rowe
|So.
|6-3
|218
|Wilmette, Illinois
|35
|Jared Moe
|Jr.
|6-4
|220
|New Prague, Minnesota
Breakdown
Cameron Rowe helped get the Badgers out of the goaltending doldrums with an impressive 2020-21 season, and he’s expected to get the first chance to start this season. Rowe was part of a successful platoon with Robbie Beydoun down the stretch, something that sorely was needed to push UW forward.
Rowe said he played his best when his mental outlook was to have fun with the opportunities. That frame of mind will be important in the sophomore matching or bettering the .933 save percentage from his first college season.
Breakout potential
The entrance via transfer of former Minnesota goalie Jared Moe adds some intrigue to the position. Moe, a Winnipeg sixth-round draft pick in 2018, started only 14 games in two seasons with the Gophers.
The number
5 — Shutouts recorded by the Badgers last season, the most since 2012-13. The last with more was 2006-07, when Brian Elliott and Shane Connelly combined for eight.