5 things to know as the Badgers men's hockey team starts a challenging stretch at No. 3 St. Cloud State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team faces a potentially unprecedented stretch of games starting Friday.

The Badgers (2-2) get their first road test of the season against No. 3 St. Cloud State (4-2) at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, marking the first meeting between the teams since both left the Western Collegiate Hockey Association in 2013.

Here are five things to know about the games at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday:

Toughest stretch?

It's hard to find a six-game stretch of a Badgers regular season over the last quarter century that matches up to what they'll face in the next three weeks.

After playing the Huskies, UW has Big Ten series at No. 1 Michigan and at home against No. 4 Minnesota.

The Badgers have never played six straight games against teams ranked in the top five of the USCHO.com poll, which dates to 1997. They had back-to-back series against No. 5 Michigan Tech and No. 2 Boston University in January 2015.

The closest competitor to this string of games might be the 2001-02 season when UW played at No. 6 Colorado College, vs. No. 1 Denver and at No. 4 Minnesota, going 0-5-1.

To avoid a similar record this time around, the Badgers have to establish their identity of winning small competitions within games, regardless of whether the goal-scoring starts to pick up.

"I know the challenge we'll face the next three weekends," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "But that's why you play. The teams that are ranked high are ranked high for a reason. Teams that are below them have an opportunity when they play them to see where they're at and see if they can get to that respect level as well. Having the opportunity to play these next three weekends gives us just that."

Controversial ending

Emotions were high last Saturday after a non-call in overtime left St. Cloud State with a loss to Minnesota. The Gophers' Blake McLaughlin got away with a jersey pull that sent Huskies defenseman Nick Perbix, and Minnesota's Sammy Walker scored seconds later.

St. Cloud State coach Brett Larson marched across the ice to confront the officials after the game, and fans rained debris down on the National Hockey Center ice.

"I'm embarrassed that that happened and that non-call really ruined a great hockey game," Larson said afterward, via TheRinkLive.com.

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference took the unusual step of issuing a public statement Sunday night acknowledging that "a minor penalty or penalties should have been issued."

There will be a few eyes on the officiating in St. Cloud this weekend.

From the infirmary

Badgers defenseman Mike Vorlicky faces a months-long absence after he had surgery to repair a hip injury. He hopes to return in the second half of the season but the timing on his recovery is uncertain.

Defenseman Tyler Inamoto (lower-body injury) and forward Carson Bantle (shoulder) also are out for this weekend.

Playing the puck

Goalie Jared Moe and defenseman Jesper Peltonen nearly experienced disaster in a 0-0 game against Army last Friday. Moe went behind his net to play the puck to Peltonen in the corner but it was in his skates and led to a turnover.

UW was able to sweep the puck out of danger but it wasn't the only bad handoff between Moe, who likes to handle the puck, and a teammate.

"He's a little different than Cam on how he handles the puck and makes plays," Granato said, noting the difference between Moe and counterpart Cameron Rowe. "So we've got to get a little more comfortable on his reads and our communication with him to help him."

Rowe will start Friday's game, Granato said.

Preseason favorite

Media members who cover the NCHC picked St. Cloud State to win the league's regular-season championship after the Huskies played in the 2021 NCAA championship game.

They lost to UMass in Pittsburgh last April but returned all but three players from that team, including 94% of their goal-scoring. Fifth-year goalie Dávid Hrenák has started the season with a .940 save percentage and has allowed only eight goals in six games.

The Huskies are scheduled to play the Badgers at the Kohl Center in the 2022-23 season.

