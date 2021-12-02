5 things to know about Wisconsin women's hockey games against No. 5 Minnesota

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team plays its first top-10 opponent in more than a month when it faces No. 5 Minnesota on Friday and Saturday at LaBahn Arena.
The top-ranked Badgers went 4-0 against Minnesota Duluth and Ohio State in October and have since extended their unbeaten streak to 22 games dating to last season.
Here are five things to know about the Western Collegiate Hockey Association series between UW (15-0-1, 9-0-3-0 WCHA) and Minnesota (12-4, 7-2-0-1).
Lineup gets smaller
An already small roster of available players has become smaller for the Badgers.
Defender Kendra Nealey will miss the rest of the season after having knee surgery recently. She last played in the Nov. 7 victory against Bemidji State.
Nealey, a Madison native, played for Cornell from 2017 to 2020 before the Big Red sat out last season during the pandemic. She transferred to UW for this season and enrolled in a one-year graduate program.
"What's going to happen in the future, I don't know," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. "That's something that she has to reflect back on and see."
UW started the season with 11 forwards, seven defenders and three goalies. Forward Marianne Picard had knee surgery in October and also is out for the season. UW got forward Delaney Drake back on the team for her fifth season of eligibility after losing Picard.
Could there be a similar in-season replacement for Nealey? Defender Natalie Buchbinder, who played for the Badgers in the previous four seasons, was cut from contention for the U.S. Olympic team last month.
Johnson didn't rule out Buchbinder returning to UW for the second semester when asked about the possibility recently. He said he's giving Buchbinder space to process things and will eventually check in with her on what she's interested in doing.
In the short term, the Badgers used forward Maddie Posick as a defender in Wednesday's practice to get to six players at the position while Katie Kotlowski was out sick.
The team dealt with at least six player absences related to illnesses since last playing on Nov. 21 but many are back to play in the series against the Gophers.
Sharpening up
The Badgers have played only two games in the 24 days before Friday so their sharpness at the start of what's usually a contentious series will be interesting to gauge.
Bringing energy early is critical, Johnson said.
"It's an opportunity that, especially for our older players, they know what it's all about," he said. "You don't get many opportunities like this where you're playing in front of a full house, you're going to be playing against one of your rivals."
Tougher from here
UW's schedule to date ranks 29th toughest out of 41 teams in terms of the opponents' combined record, not including the games against the Badgers.
Things get tougher from here. UW has the toughest remaining schedule in the country in the same measure, with a combined winning percentage of .668 for future opponents.
Rolling vs. Gophers
The Badgers are unbeaten in their last eight games against the Gophers (6-0-2). That's one away from tying UW's longest unbeaten stretch against its rival.
UW went 8-0-1 against Minnesota from Feb. 11 2006, to Nov. 2, 2007. There's a long way to go to match Minnesota's 18-game unbeaten run against the Badgers from Oct. 16, 2011, to March 20, 2015.
Best of November
Minnesota's Taylor Heise was named the WCHA forward of the month for November after she recorded eight goals and eight assists in six games.
She was held without a point for only the second time this season in the Gophers' 2-1 loss to Colgate in the championship game of the Smashville Showcase last Saturday. That ended Minnesota's winning streak at 11 games.
Forward Peyton Hemp got her second straight WCHA rookie of the month nod for posting seven points.