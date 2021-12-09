5 things to know about Wisconsin women's hockey games against Bemidji State

An on-again, off-again schedule for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team takes another break after the Badgers wrap up the first semester slate on Friday and Saturday.
UW will have 20 days off after games at Bemidji State. That's after 12- and 11-day gaps between games in November and early December.
Here are five things to know about the Western Collegiate Hockey Association contests between the top-ranked Badgers (15-1-2, 9-1-3-1 WCHA) and Bemidji State (6-8-2, 2-8-1-1) set for 3 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday:
Switch for Posick
The assignment was not an ordinary one for Maddie Posick, and the quality of the opponent made it all the more difficult.
She had never played at a defense position in her five years with the Badgers but because of injuries and illnesses, that's where she worked in the lead-up to last week's series against Minnesota.
"I have a lot of respect for D now after playing in a game," Posick said.
She played shifts both as a defender and a forward in the series against the Gophers and contributed an assist from the blue line in last Friday's 3-2 loss.
That play provided a different view on things because of the new position. She was able to see more of the ice from the top of the zone and connected with a pass to Casey O'Brien coming off the bench.
Putting an inexperienced defender into the lineup against a formidable Minnesota forward corps was a "tough task," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said.
"But you're not putting somebody that we don't think can be successful in that position," he said.
Posick, who has been a fourth-line forward for most of her Badgers career, had an open mind about switching spots in the lineup.
"I'm honored to play wherever they want me to play," she said. "I want to help the team any way that I can and so if that means strapping on goalie pads, I don't care. I could literally be the water girl. I will do whatever it takes for this team to win."
Leading the way
The elevation of O'Brien's game from her first season with the Badgers to her second continues to be remarkable.
She's up to a national-best 19 goals through 18 games after scoring just twice in 21 games last season. She has recorded at least one point in all but one game as a sophomore (the 0-0 tie against Bemidji State on Nov. 6).
Her shooting percentage is a team-high 23.2 and hasn't gone below 21 all season.
Tough to crack
Bemidji State is on a four-game winning streak since going winless through six games against Minnesota, UW and Minnesota Duluth.
Hannah Hogenson, who made 56 saves in the tie with the Badgers last month, has a .932 save percentage and a 1.95 goals-against average in the Beavers' last four games. She didn't play in the second game against UW, an 8-1 Badgers drubbing.
Second helpings
There must be some tremendous adjustments happening for the Badgers in the first intermission this season: They've outscored opponents 39-2 in the second period.
"Our leadership group is very vocal in the locker rooms in between periods," O'Brien said. "We break down what we need to do better and then we fire each other up in between periods. And so every time in the second period, we always come out better. I think that's just because we all respect each other and listen to each other. And everybody has something important and valuable to say."
It's not just the weaker teams on the schedule that the Badgers have dominated in the middle frame. UW outscored top-10 foes Ohio State, Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota by a combined 8-0 in the second period in six games.
Road gets tougher
UW won its first 15 games against Bemidji State at Sanford Center, which opened in 2010. But it is just 2-2-1 there since, including a loss in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.