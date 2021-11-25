5 things to know about Wisconsin men's hockey games against Clarkson

After playing eight of its last 10 games on the road — and going 1-7 in them — the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team doesn't have to leave the state to play for nearly two months.

The next 10 regular-season games include eight at the Kohl Center, starting with non-conference contests against Clarkson at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday. UW also has the Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee on Dec. 28-29.

Here are five things to know about the games between the Badgers (4-10) and the Golden Knights (7-4-2):

More sacrifice sought

Coach Tony Granato identified two shortcomings as contributing to the Badgers' national-worst penalty kill (61%). One was a deficiency in shot-blocking, and the numbers prove that to be true.

When they had the eighth-best penalty kill last season (86%), the Badgers blocked 34% of opponent shot attempts. That has fallen to 26% this season.

"We've got to get back to the basics and fundamentals of understanding that when you're short-handed, it's got to be the sacrifice of being in position to block shots over and over and over again," Granato said.