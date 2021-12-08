5 things to know about Tony Granato's induction into the US Hockey Hall of Fame

Four minutes of questions about his impending induction into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame had Tony Granato ready to move on.

It's not that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach doesn't recognize the importance of the ceremony Thursday night in Denver, where the 2020 class that he was part of will join the 2021 group in being celebrated. His answers at the start of his weekly meeting with the media Tuesday made it clear that he's appreciative of the honor.

It's the attention that seems to be the issue.

"He hates every second of it," Badgers associate head coach Mark Osiecki said with a chuckle. "I think it's a background, where he comes from, parents and the humble upbringing. He definitely does not like the spotlight on him."

So Granato will put the spotlight on everyone else when it's his turn to talk. He previewed as much in September 2020 when he was picked for the Hall, a reflection on his years as a successful player at college and pro levels who skated for the U.S. at seven international events. He has been in coaching since 2002.

Those accomplishments aren't what Granato said come to mind when he reflects on his career.