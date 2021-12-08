5 things to know about Tony Granato's induction into the US Hockey Hall of Fame

Four minutes of questions about his impending induction into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame had Tony Granato ready to move on.
It's not that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach doesn't recognize the importance of the ceremony Thursday night in Denver, where the 2020 class that he was part of will join the 2021 group in being celebrated. His answers at the start of his weekly meeting with the media Tuesday made it clear that he's appreciative of the honor.
It's the attention that seems to be the issue.
"He hates every second of it," Badgers associate head coach Mark Osiecki said with a chuckle. "I think it's a background, where he comes from, parents and the humble upbringing. He definitely does not like the spotlight on him."
So Granato will put the spotlight on everyone else when it's his turn to talk. He previewed as much in September 2020 when he was picked for the Hall, a reflection on his years as a successful player at college and pro levels who skated for the U.S. at seven international events. He has been in coaching since 2002.
Those accomplishments aren't what Granato said come to mind when he reflects on his career.
"I've been lucky to be with not only great hockey players and great teams but just fun people that have been big parts of my life," he said this week. "And the experience of playing in pro hockey and playing in college hockey and playing in international hockey, the Olympics and stuff, it's the people that are on that team that you remember as the experience more than anything."
Here are five things to know about the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction.
Family first
Granato plans to spend a good portion of his 10-minute speech on family. His father, Don Sr., is scheduled to be in attendance but his mother, Natalie, will watch online from home.
The Granatos have been described as one of American hockey's royal families. Siblings Tony, Cammi, Don Jr. and Rob Granato all played college hockey. Cammi was a 2008 inductee into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame who in 2010 joined Angela James as the first women elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame. Don Jr. is the coach of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres.
"Our parents let us play hockey all the time, whether it was in the backyard, whether it was in the basement, whether it was at the pond across the street or whether it was part of an organized team," Tony Granato said. "That's what we did as kids. And we were very fortunate to have that opportunity for something we love so much to have it there for us to play all day."
History made
Cammi and Tony Granato will be the first sister/brother combination enshrined in the U.S. hall but far from the first siblings.
There are six pairs of brothers (Amo and Peter Bessone, Aaron and Neal Broten, Roger and Bill Christian, Robert and William Cleary, Mark and Scott Fusco, Derian and Kevin Hatcher) and one group of three — Joe, Jack and Bill Riley.
Close ties
Granato had connections to the three other members of the 2020 class, whose inductions were delayed by a year because of the pandemic.
NCAA coaching victories leader Jerry York put on a major push to land Granato for Bowling Green in the early 1980s. Former North Dakota and Omaha coach Dean Blais was on the staff of the U.S. Deutschland Cup team with Granato during the 2004 NHL lockout.
Granato got to know four-time Olympian Jenny Potter while Cammi Granato played with her on U.S. national teams.
The 2021 group that's also being feted Thursday includes historian, journalist and broadcaster Stan Fischler, player and team executive Paul Holmgren and player and broadcaster Peter McNab.
Adding on for Badgers
Granato is the sixth former Badgers men's player to enter the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame as an individual.
The others are Mark Johnson (inducted 2004), Mike Richter (2008), Gary Suter (2011), Chris Chelios (2011) and Brian Rafalski (2014).
Coaches Bob Johnson (1991) and Jeff Sauer (2014) also are in.
Former UW players have been part of two teams that were honored: Mark Johnson and Bob Suter with the 1980 Olympic team and Chelios, Gary Suter, Richter and Jim Carey with the 1996 World Cup of Hockey team.
International appearances
Granato is one of 17 Americans who played in the World Junior Championship (held since 1974), the World Championship, the Canada Cup (held five times between 1976 and 1991) and the Olympics.
Twelve of them already have been inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame: Neal Broten, Dave Christian, Mark Fusco, Phil Housley, Craig Janney, Brian Leetch, Mike Modano, Mike Ramsey, Mike Richter, Jeremy Roenick, Gary Suter and John Vanbiesbrouck.
The others are Bob Brooke, Corey Millen, Eric Weinrich and Tom Barrasso.