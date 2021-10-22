5 things to know about the women's hockey series between No. 1 Wisconsin and No. 2 Ohio State

A rivalry on the rise? The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team and Ohio State have the necessary elements.
They've been competitive against each other. The Badgers and Buckeyes split four regular-season games a season ago.
They've been in high-stakes games. UW won last season's Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoff championship game in overtime, returning the favor from Ohio State's triumph in 2020. The Badgers also won last season's national semifinal game against the Buckeyes.
It now is No. 1 UW against No. 2 Ohio State at LaBahn Arena at 2 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Here are five things to know:
Solid against the best
The Badgers are 8-2-2 in the last 12 games they've played that have matched the top two teams in the USCHO.com poll.
The last was the overtime victory against Northeastern for the 2021 NCAA championship. The previous 11 were against Minnesota between January 2019 and February 2021.
UW has been No. 1 and Ohio State No. 3 when the teams have played, but they never have been in a 1-vs.-2 matchup until this week.
Minnesota is UW's established rival, but Ohio State is coming up fast.
"I see it almost like the Border Battle," Badgers center Brette Pettet said. "I think Ohio State, they're a gritty team. And I don't know what it is, but they're just a team that you hate losing to. Kudos to them — you want to be a team like that."
From the infirmary
UW coach Mark Johnson stressed before the season that staying healthy was a primary goal because the team had only 11 forwards and seven defenders. That hope has taken an early blow.
Freshman forward Marianne Picard is expected to miss the rest of the season after she had surgery on her right leg. Picard had one goal and three points in six games and likely will qualify for a medical redshirt.
But as one player departs the lineup, one enters. Delaney Drake, who played the previous four seasons with the Badgers but didn't initially opt to use her bonus season of eligibility, was back with the team this week.
Top players
Both the Badgers and Buckeyes had players recognized by the WCHA for their performances last week. UW defender Nicole LaMantia was the defender of the week after she scored and added an assist in a 5-4 overtime victory against Minnesota Duluth on Sunday.
Ohio State's Jenn Gardiner was the top forward after she scored two goals with three assists in a sweep of Bemidji State.
Back at LaBahn
A familiar face to Badgers players will be on the other bench this week. Defender Teagan Grant played 48 games for UW over the previous two seasons before she transferred to Ohio State in the offseason.
She has one assist and is plus-1 in six games for the Buckeyes.
Unblemished record
The Badgers are 8-0 to start the season for the fourth time in five years and the seventh time overall. The ninth game was the undoing of the unblemished record on three of the previous six occasions, with a tie in 2008 and losses in 2010 and 2018, all to Minnesota.
UW's longest winning streak to start a season was 18 games in 2015-16.
Badgers by position: Learn more about the 2021-22 Wisconsin women's hockey team
FORWARDS
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|8
|Makenna Webster
|So.
|5-2
|St. Louis
|9
|Sophie Shirley
|Sr.
|5-9
|Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
|12
|Grace Shirley
|Jr.
|5-7
|Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
|15
|Caitlin Schneider
|5th-Sr.
|5-4
|Glenview, Illinois
|16
|Maddie Posick
|5th-Sr.
|5-7
|Stoughton
|18
|Marianne Picard
|Fr.
|5-6
|Repentigny, Quebec
|19
|Daryl Watts
|5th-Sr.
|5-6
|Toronto
|20
|Brette Pettet
|5th-Sr.
|5-3
|Kentville, Nova Scotia
|23
|Sarah Wozniewicz
|Fr.
|5-7
|Cochrane, Alberta
|26
|Casey O'Brien
|So.
|5-4
|Milton, Massachusetts
|28
|Maddi Wheeler
|So.
|5-4
|Erinsville, Ontario
Breakdown
The Badgers have the potential to form the most potent line in the country with left wing Daryl Watts, center Brette Pettet and right wing Sophie Shirley. They combined to score 42 of the team's 79 goals last season, including an NCAA-best 19 by Watts. But it's also worth considering that UW might be able to better fill its offensive depth by spreading them over the top two lines like the team did last postseason.
Casey O'Brien has the makings of a top-six center and the Badgers need it because that's not a position with a large amount of depth. Makenna Webster was the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player last season after she scored in both the semifinal and championship games. O'Brien, Webster and Maddi Wheeler got only about half of the games that freshmen normally experience in their first year, so their growth curve will continue into this season.
With Britta Curl and Lacey Eden competing for spots on the U.S. Olympic team, the Badgers will need bigger roles out of some returning players who had been used sparingly in the past and quick contributions from freshmen Marianne Picard and Sarah Wozniewicz.
Breakout potential
Caitlin Schneider scored only twice last season after recording nine goals as a junior. The Badgers could use a boost from her and she should get the opportunity to provide it.
The number
49% | UW's faceoff winning percentage in 2020-21, ranking 17th of 30 NCAA teams. The Badgers were first at 60.5% in 2019-20.
DEFENDERS
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|3
|Sophie Helgeson
|Fr.
|5-6
|Roseau, Minnesota
|5
|Kendra Nealey
|Sr.
|5-11
|Madison
|13
|Grace Bowlby
|5th-Sr.
|5-8
|Edina, Minnesota
|14
|Mayson Toft
|So.
|5-8
|Lowry, Minnesota
|21
|Nicole LaMantia
|Sr.
|5-4
|Wayne, Illinois
|24
|Katie Kotlowski
|R-So.
|5-10
|Warroad, Minnesota
|25
|Chayla Edwards
|Jr.
|5-9
|Cleveland
Breakdown
The Badgers will feel the loss of Natalie Buchbinder, who was selected for the U.S. Olympic residency process, but the entrance of Kendra Nealey via transfer from Cornell should help provide some cover. Nealey didn't play last season because the Ivy League canceled the schedule during the pandemic. She'll be able to take advantage of a less strenuous beginning for UW, which isn't set to face a ranked team until playing at Minnesota Duluth on Oct. 15 and 17, to get back up to speed.
Grace Bowlby led NCAA defenders with 18 assists last season and was UW's first first-team All-American at the position since Meaghan Mikkelson in 2007. Bowlby played in all 136 games over her first four seasons with the team. Nicole LaMantia was just as dependable in her first three campaigns, going 98 for 98. Chayla Edwards gives the Badgers a stable presence in the defensive zone and a willingness to block shots.
UW traditionally is stingy on defense stemming from good puck control and movement in its zone. This season shouldn't be much different in those areas.
Breakout potential
Katie Kotlowski had a quietly effective redshirt freshman season in 2020-21 playing alongside Bowlby. Even if her defensive partner gets most of the accolades, Kotlowski's contributions won't go unnoticed for long.
The number
3 | Goals scored last season by Badgers defenders. Two were by LaMantia, one by Buchbinder.
GOALIES
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|1
|Jane Gervais
|R-Fr.
|5-8
|Valcourt, Quebec
|29
|Kennedy Blair
|5th-Sr.
|5-7
|Bismarck, North Dakota
|30
|Cami Kronish
|R-Jr.
|6-0
|New York
Breakdown
The Badgers have been reliant on transfers in goal for the last half decade, and this season is shaping up to be no different. Kennedy Blair is entering her sixth year of college at her third school. She started at North Dakota but the school ended its women's hockey program after her redshirt year in 2016-17. She then played three years at Mercyhurst before backstopping the Badgers' NCAA championship last season.
Goalies originally recruited by UW have started only five of the team's 136 games in the last four seasons, since Kristen Campbell arrived after North Dakota's shutdown. Transfer movement has kept the Badgers strong at a position that has produced two Patty Kazmaier Award winners and four All-Americans for UW in the last 15 years.
Blair's .935 save percentage last season was a career best but good for only 13th nationally. That's a top 10 stat in most seasons but the shortened 2020-21 campaign featured less scoring on average.
Breakout potential
Jane Gervais' development will be an item to monitor. She redshirted last season after arriving from the powerhouse Stanstead College prep team in Quebec.
The number
24.52 | Average shots on goal per game faced by Badgers goalies last season. It was the first time since the 2013-14 season that the number was above 20.