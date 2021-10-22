 Skip to main content
5 things to know about the women's hockey series between No. 1 Wisconsin and No. 2 Ohio State
topical alert top story
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

A rivalry on the rise? The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team and Ohio State have the necessary elements.

They've been competitive against each other. The Badgers and Buckeyes split four regular-season games a season ago.

They've been in high-stakes games. UW won last season's Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoff championship game in overtime, returning the favor from Ohio State's triumph in 2020. The Badgers also won last season's national semifinal game against the Buckeyes.

It now is No. 1 UW against No. 2 Ohio State at LaBahn Arena at 2 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Here are five things to know:

Solid against the best

The Badgers are 8-2-2 in the last 12 games they've played that have matched the top two teams in the USCHO.com poll.

The last was the overtime victory against Northeastern for the 2021 NCAA championship. The previous 11 were against Minnesota between January 2019 and February 2021.

UW has been No. 1 and Ohio State No. 3 when the teams have played, but they never have been in a 1-vs.-2 matchup until this week.

Minnesota is UW's established rival, but Ohio State is coming up fast.

"I see it almost like the Border Battle," Badgers center Brette Pettet said. "I think Ohio State, they're a gritty team. And I don't know what it is, but they're just a team that you hate losing to. Kudos to them — you want to be a team like that."

From the infirmary

UW coach Mark Johnson stressed before the season that staying healthy was a primary goal because the team had only 11 forwards and seven defenders. That hope has taken an early blow.

Freshman forward Marianne Picard is expected to miss the rest of the season after she had surgery on her right leg. Picard had one goal and three points in six games and likely will qualify for a medical redshirt.

But as one player departs the lineup, one enters. Delaney Drake, who played the previous four seasons with the Badgers but didn't initially opt to use her bonus season of eligibility, was back with the team this week.

Top players

Both the Badgers and Buckeyes had players recognized by the WCHA for their performances last week. UW defender Nicole LaMantia was the defender of the week after she scored and added an assist in a 5-4 overtime victory against Minnesota Duluth on Sunday.

Ohio State's Jenn Gardiner was the top forward after she scored two goals with three assists in a sweep of Bemidji State.

University of Wisconsin women's hockey defender Nicole LaMantia meets with the media to discuss the upcoming games between the No. 1 Badgers and No. 2 Ohio State.

Back at LaBahn

A familiar face to Badgers players will be on the other bench this week. Defender Teagan Grant played 48 games for UW over the previous two seasons before she transferred to Ohio State in the offseason.

She has one assist and is plus-1 in six games for the Buckeyes.

Unblemished record

The Badgers are 8-0 to start the season for the fourth time in five years and the seventh time overall. The ninth game was the undoing of the unblemished record on three of the previous six occasions, with a tie in 2008 and losses in 2010 and 2018, all to Minnesota.

UW's longest winning streak to start a season was 18 games in 2015-16.

