5 things to know about the Wisconsin men's hockey games against Penn State

Two months ago, neither the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team nor Penn State saw their final conference series of 2021 as being a chance to avoid spending the holidays in last place in the Big Ten Conference.
UW was picked for third and the Nittany Lions fifth in the seven-team league. But with eight games played, Penn State is sixth with six points and the Badgers are seventh with five.
Here are five things to know about the games at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday between UW (4-11-1, 1-6-1-0 Big Ten) and Penn State (10-7, 2-6-0-0):
Stange seeks surge
When Sam Stange and Roman Ahcan got dressed for practice Tuesday, the forwards found their jerseys had been switched on the hangers in their lockers.
Someone was having a little fun with them, and they decided to play along. Ahcan wore Stange's No. 3 and Stange wore Ahcan's No. 13. Amid the seriousness of being seven games under .500 and in a deep scoring funk as the end of the first semester approaches, there's still a place for levity.
"At this point, it's kind of all we can do," Stange said. "Because if we were getting lower and lower every weekend, by now we'd be pretty low. And we are; we have that in the back of our minds, obviously. We know what's going on. But if we just come to the rink mad every day and we don't have any fun with it, then it's going to be miserable."
There were some goals in Ahcan's sweater for Stange on Tuesday, and he hopes there are some in his own again when Penn State is on the other bench.
Stange scored four goals in four games against the Nittany Lions last season. He had only two in his other 24 appearances as a freshman.
It wasn't in his head he had done so well against Penn State until it was mentioned to him this week.
"I had a little bit of luck against them," said Stange, who has two goals in 16 games this season. "I guess I can look at that and think here's an opportunity that maybe this style of play lends itself to getting me some chances. I guess that'll be in my mind a little bit and hopefully it'll help me shoot the puck a little bit more and maybe just have that mindset going in that I've been looking for lately."
Long lost feeling
The Badgers have gone more than a month since their last victory, a 4-3 overtime triumph against Minnesota on Nov. 5.
In a seven-game winless streak, they've been outscored 24-7 despite outshooting opponents by an average of three shots per game.
"The last month we've just been spinning the wheels," UW coach Tony Granato said. "We feel like we're playing pretty well, but we just can't generate any sort of confidence in our goal scoring. We haven't been able to put the puck in the net. And when you're chasing the game because you're playing well and you're not scoring, it leads to some mistakes in your own end. And that's what we've got to stay away from."
Looking at Lions
Penn State was 6-1 in October and climbed to No. 16 in the USCHO rankings on Nov. 1 after a victory against North Dakota in Nashville.
The start of November was a tougher stretch for coach Guy Gadowsky's team. It lost four straight games against Ohio State and Michigan. Things have evened out since with Big Ten splits against Minnesota and Michigan State around a non-conference sweep of St. Thomas.
Penn State is 9-0 when scoring four goals or more but just 1-7 when it fails to reach that level, including seven straight losses.
From the infirmary
The Badgers likely will be without two forwards for the series. Owen Lindmark and Ryder Donovan have been held out of practices with injuries.
Defensemen Jake Martin (illness) and Mike Vorlicky (hip surgery) are still out of the lineup.
Goal production differs
Penn State's top three goal-scorers have as many goals as the entire UW team.
Kevin Wall and Connor MacEachern are tied at the top with 10, and Ryan Kirwan and Tyler Paquette have five each.
The Badgers have 25 goals. Tarek Baker has the lead with four.