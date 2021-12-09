5 things to know about the Wisconsin men's hockey games against Penn State

There were some goals in Ahcan's sweater for Stange on Tuesday, and he hopes there are some in his own again when Penn State is on the other bench.

Stange scored four goals in four games against the Nittany Lions last season. He had only two in his other 24 appearances as a freshman.

It wasn't in his head he had done so well against Penn State until it was mentioned to him this week.

"I had a little bit of luck against them," said Stange, who has two goals in 16 games this season. "I guess I can look at that and think here's an opportunity that maybe this style of play lends itself to getting me some chances. I guess that'll be in my mind a little bit and hopefully it'll help me shoot the puck a little bit more and maybe just have that mindset going in that I've been looking for lately."

Long lost feeling

The Badgers have gone more than a month since their last victory, a 4-3 overtime triumph against Minnesota on Nov. 5.

In a seven-game winless streak, they've been outscored 24-7 despite outshooting opponents by an average of three shots per game.