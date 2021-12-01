5 things to know about the Wisconsin men's hockey game against the U.S. Under-18 Team

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will have its first weekend off since starting the season, but it first has an exhibition game to play.
Here are five things to know about the Badgers' game against the U.S. Under-18 Team at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Kohl Center:
Saves accumulating
Any team that's seeing opposing goaltenders post a combined .958 save percentage has to consider itself at least a little unlucky. The Badgers fall into that category, but they also haven't developed a go-to scorer amid a deep funk.
The best save percentage for a Division I men's goaltender this season is .954 by UMass Lowell's Owen Savory, so UW scoring on only 4.2% of shots when empty-net goals are excluded is past the extreme.
"If you get those chances, that number can't stay the same," UW coach Tony Granato said. "If we get the same amount of chances, that number has to go up. So we've got to stay with it. You've got to keep working in practice to just get it on the net."
Scoring slumps often lead players to try to make perfect shots, Granato said, and he doesn't want Badgers shooters to go overboard with it.
"If you start thinking and overthinking, then you're playing into the goalie's hand," he said.
Young and talented
College teams classify games against the U.S. Under-18 Teams as exhibitions, so the lineups the group of elite youngsters face don't always match up to a regular college game.
UW, for instance, is planning on giving more minutes to players who typically don't get a lot of ice time. Third-string goaltender Ben Garrity will play, Granato said, and could start.
The U.S. is 6-3 against NCAA opponents this season, with wins against No. 8 Notre Dame, Michigan Tech and Michigan State. It also has defeated D-III Adrian twice and Buffalo State once.
The USA Hockey National Team Development Program based in Plymouth, Michigan, chooses 23 top American players each year for a two-year program that often leads to high NHL draft picks. Five players on this season's U18 team were given A grades by NHL Central Scouting, translating to the potential to be a first-round pick: forwards Logan Cooley, Cutter Gauthier, Isaac Howard and Frank Nazar and defenseman Ryan Chesley.
Cooley has 28 points in 18 games to lead the team, which plays against the Madison Capitols on Saturday at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton. The Capitols host the NTDP's Under-17 Team on Friday.
Future stars
The Badgers have won six of the eight games they've played against the U18 team, but the two losses had goals by some players who became well-known figures.
Auston Matthews scored twice and Matthew Tkachuk and future Badgers captain Luke Kunin once each in a 4-1 U.S. victory Dec. 12, 2014. Two goals by Cole Caufield and one by Alex Turcotte — both joined UW the next season — helped the U18s to a 6-2 victory Jan. 12, 2019.
November to forget
The Badgers were 1-6-1 in November, the fifth-worst record for the month in 59 modern-era seasons. The 1.38 goals per game the team averaged was its lowest ever in the month.
UW was outscored by an average of two goals in eight November games.
Reunion
Under-18 Team forward Jimmy Snuggerud's brother Jacob is the interim equipment manager for the Badgers women's hockey team while Sis Paulsen serves in the same capacity for the U.S. women's national team.
Jimmy Snuggerud, a Minnesota recruit, is one of 10 players committed to a Big Ten team on the U18 roster. The Gophers have two others (forward Cruz Lucius and defenseman Chesley), while Michigan has four (forwards Rutger McGroarty and Nazar and defensemen Hunter Brzustewicz and Seamus Casey).
One player each is committed to UW (forward Charlie Stramel, who's out with an injure), Notre Dame (Cooley) and Ohio State (defenseman Tyler Duke).