5 things to know about the Badgers women's hockey series at Minnesota Duluth

The season started three weeks ago for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team but the bigger challenges begin now.
UW (6-0, 2-0 WCHA) comfortably dispatched Lindenwood, Merrimack and St. Cloud State over its first six games as expected. A demanding series and an unusual schedule await the top-ranked Badgers this week.
Here are five things to know about UW's games Friday and Sunday at No. 7 Minnesota Duluth (2-2, 1-2-1-0):
Higher competition level
The Badgers are unbeaten in their last 19 home games against Minnesota Duluth. Things have been different in Duluth, where UW has faced much more difficult circumstances in recent years.
UW has won the last two Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season championships with a final-game overtime result in Duluth. The Badgers needed only to get to an extra session to claim the title in 2020; they required a victory last season to hold off the Bulldogs.
Friday's game will be UW's first this season against a ranked opponent, so the competition level is higher than what the Badgers have faced in racking up a 39-2 scoring margin through six games.
UW has two games against No. 2 Ohio State at LaBahn Arena next weekend.
"At the end of those four games we'll have a better feel for where we're at and most importantly what we need to do to move on to the rest of the season," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. "Up to this point, things have gone well and now we'll get challenged again going up there. History tells me they're going to be very competitive games and should be very entertaining."
The Badgers are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games at Amsoil Arena.
Short-handed
Forwards Maddie Posick and Marianne Picard and defender Kendra Nealey watched Wednesday's practice from the bench. If they're out for Friday's game, UW will have nine forwards and six defensemen available.
Play, then wait
A day off in Duluth between games of a series isn't unfamiliar territory to the Badgers, who had the same schedule to end the 2019-20 regular season. That time it was due to high school games scheduled on Saturday; this split series is because the men's Ice Breaker Tournament rescheduled from 2020 has two games on both Friday and Saturday.
Two seasons ago, UW players had a game of kickball in the adjacent Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Arena to soak up some of the down time.
Looking for balance
The top line of Daryl Watts, Casey O'Brien and Makenna Webster has combined to score 20 of the Badgers' 34 even-strength goals through six games.
Some more balance will be key with tougher defenses from the Bulldogs and Ohio State having a better chance of limiting the "WOW" line.
Second-line center Brette Pettet scored a critical goal for the Badgers last season in Duluth, an extra-attacker strike to send the regular-season finale into overtime.
About the Bulldogs
Minnesota Duluth got an overtime goal by Maggie Flaherty last Saturday to claim two of six points from a WCHA series against Minnesota. A 5-4 victory at Amsoil Arena followed Friday's 3-1 Gophers victory.
Élizabeth Giguère, who transferred for her bonus season of eligibility following four years at Clarkson, leads the Bulldogs with eight points in four games.