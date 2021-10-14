5 things to know about the Badgers women's hockey series at Minnesota Duluth

The season started three weeks ago for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team but the bigger challenges begin now.

UW (6-0, 2-0 WCHA) comfortably dispatched Lindenwood, Merrimack and St. Cloud State over its first six games as expected. A demanding series and an unusual schedule await the top-ranked Badgers this week.

Here are five things to know about UW's games Friday and Sunday at No. 7 Minnesota Duluth (2-2, 1-2-1-0):

Higher competition level

The Badgers are unbeaten in their last 19 home games against Minnesota Duluth. Things have been different in Duluth, where UW has faced much more difficult circumstances in recent years.

UW has won the last two Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season championships with a final-game overtime result in Duluth. The Badgers needed only to get to an extra session to claim the title in 2020; they required a victory last season to hold off the Bulldogs.

Friday's game will be UW's first this season against a ranked opponent, so the competition level is higher than what the Badgers have faced in racking up a 39-2 scoring margin through six games.

UW has two games against No. 2 Ohio State at LaBahn Arena next weekend.