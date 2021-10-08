 Skip to main content
5 things to know about the Badgers women's hockey series against St. Cloud State
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

5 things to know about the Badgers women's hockey series against St. Cloud State

  • 0
Sarah Wozniewicz

Badgers forward Sarah Wozniewicz was named the WCHA rookie of the week after she scored her first two collegiate goals at Merrimack.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team has a lot to celebrate Saturday.

The top-ranked Badgers will fete another national championship and the return of fans to LaBahn Arena when they host St. Cloud State in their first Western Collegiate Hockey Association game.

Here are five things to know going into the Saturday-Sunday series.

A fitting moniker

The really good lines in hockey need a name. Sometimes it's a combination of letters from the players' surnames. Sometimes it's a descriptor.

The Badgers' top grouping has one that seems appropriate on both levels.

The moniker that seems to be sticking with the line of Daryl Watts, Casey O'Brien and Makenna Webster came to AJ Harrison, the assistant director of brand communications who works with women's hockey, during one of last week's games. Take the first letter of each player's surname and you get it:

The "WOW" line.

Watts, O'Brien and Webster combined to score 15 goals in the first four games. O'Brien leads the country with nine goals and Webster is at the top with 13 points.

"I think all three of us bring different aspects to the line and I think it all works together," Webster said. "When Daryl has the puck, it's going in — we know that from last year and previous years. If we get it, we know exactly where she is. She's always moving and always working. Casey and her ... they just are in the right spot at the right time. We're all just clicking."

Webster was the WCHA forward of the week for her seven-point series against Merrimack. Forward Sarah Wozniewicz was the league's rookie of the week after she scored her first two collegiate goals in a two-game road sweep of the Warriors.

University of Wisconsin women's hockey coach Mark Johnson meets with the media on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Video courtesy Wisconsin Athletics.

Banner day

The 2021 NCAA championship banner will be unveiled and members of the team will be honored in a ceremony before Saturday's game. The festivities are scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m.

A long run of wins

The Badgers have won 27 consecutive games against St. Cloud State, 16 of them by shutout. UW has scored 132 goals in those 27 games to the Huskies' 18.

This week's games are the fifth and sixth in a six-game stretch against unranked teams to start the season. The competition level for UW is due to take a sharp turn up starting next week with a series at No. 7 Minnesota Duluth. The Badgers then return home to play No. 3 Ohio State.

Weekly growth

Even if the Badgers' opponents largely have been overmatched over the first two series — UW has outscored Lindenwood and Merrimack by a combined 27-1 in four games — there are steps UW has to take each week to improve its performance.

Last week's games tested the Badgers' work habits, coach Mark Johnson said. Merrimack presented a more physical challenge than Lindenwood.

"If you wanted to engage and wanted to play well, you had to really step on the ice and put forth an effort," Johnson said. "So I think six periods of that helps us. Now the next step is to continue that process."

Part of this week's test is playing in front of a full house, something the Badgers haven't done in nearly 20 months. Saturday's game is sold out.

"I think there's some nerves and feeling a little bit anxious — but a good anxious," junior defender Chayla Edwards said. "I'm anxious to get back in front of everyone."

Alums back behind the bench

Three of the four former Badgers women's hockey players coaching with NCAA teams are behind the benches for this series. UW has Jackie Crum as an assistant, while St. Cloud State has Jinelle Siergiej and Molly Engstrom.

Claudia Kepler is in her first season as an assistant at Syracuse.

