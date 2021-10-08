5 things to know about the Badgers women's hockey series against St. Cloud State

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team has a lot to celebrate Saturday.
The top-ranked Badgers will fete another national championship and the return of fans to LaBahn Arena when they host St. Cloud State in their first Western Collegiate Hockey Association game.
Here are five things to know going into the Saturday-Sunday series.
A fitting moniker
The really good lines in hockey need a name. Sometimes it's a combination of letters from the players' surnames. Sometimes it's a descriptor.
The Badgers' top grouping has one that seems appropriate on both levels.
The moniker that seems to be sticking with the line of Daryl Watts, Casey O'Brien and Makenna Webster came to AJ Harrison, the assistant director of brand communications who works with women's hockey, during one of last week's games. Take the first letter of each player's surname and you get it:
The "WOW" line.
Watts, O'Brien and Webster combined to score 15 goals in the first four games. O'Brien leads the country with nine goals and Webster is at the top with 13 points.
"I think all three of us bring different aspects to the line and I think it all works together," Webster said. "When Daryl has the puck, it's going in — we know that from last year and previous years. If we get it, we know exactly where she is. She's always moving and always working. Casey and her ... they just are in the right spot at the right time. We're all just clicking."
Webster was the WCHA forward of the week for her seven-point series against Merrimack. Forward Sarah Wozniewicz was the league's rookie of the week after she scored her first two collegiate goals in a two-game road sweep of the Warriors.
Banner day
The 2021 NCAA championship banner will be unveiled and members of the team will be honored in a ceremony before Saturday's game. The festivities are scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m.
A long run of wins
The Badgers have won 27 consecutive games against St. Cloud State, 16 of them by shutout. UW has scored 132 goals in those 27 games to the Huskies' 18.
This week's games are the fifth and sixth in a six-game stretch against unranked teams to start the season. The competition level for UW is due to take a sharp turn up starting next week with a series at No. 7 Minnesota Duluth. The Badgers then return home to play No. 3 Ohio State.
Weekly growth
Even if the Badgers' opponents largely have been overmatched over the first two series — UW has outscored Lindenwood and Merrimack by a combined 27-1 in four games — there are steps UW has to take each week to improve its performance.
Last week's games tested the Badgers' work habits, coach Mark Johnson said. Merrimack presented a more physical challenge than Lindenwood.
"If you wanted to engage and wanted to play well, you had to really step on the ice and put forth an effort," Johnson said. "So I think six periods of that helps us. Now the next step is to continue that process."
Part of this week's test is playing in front of a full house, something the Badgers haven't done in nearly 20 months. Saturday's game is sold out.
"I think there's some nerves and feeling a little bit anxious — but a good anxious," junior defender Chayla Edwards said. "I'm anxious to get back in front of everyone."
Alums back behind the bench
Three of the four former Badgers women's hockey players coaching with NCAA teams are behind the benches for this series. UW has Jackie Crum as an assistant, while St. Cloud State has Jinelle Siergiej and Molly Engstrom.
Claudia Kepler is in her first season as an assistant at Syracuse.
Badgers by position: Learn more about the 2021-22 Wisconsin women's hockey team
FORWARDS
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|8
|Makenna Webster
|So.
|5-2
|St. Louis
|9
|Sophie Shirley
|Sr.
|5-9
|Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
|12
|Grace Shirley
|Jr.
|5-7
|Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
|15
|Caitlin Schneider
|5th-Sr.
|5-4
|Glenview, Illinois
|16
|Maddie Posick
|5th-Sr.
|5-7
|Stoughton
|18
|Marianne Picard
|Fr.
|5-6
|Repentigny, Quebec
|19
|Daryl Watts
|5th-Sr.
|5-6
|Toronto
|20
|Brette Pettet
|5th-Sr.
|5-3
|Kentville, Nova Scotia
|23
|Sarah Wozniewicz
|Fr.
|5-7
|Cochrane, Alberta
|26
|Casey O'Brien
|So.
|5-4
|Milton, Massachusetts
|28
|Maddi Wheeler
|So.
|5-4
|Erinsville, Ontario
Breakdown
The Badgers have the potential to form the most potent line in the country with left wing Daryl Watts, center Brette Pettet and right wing Sophie Shirley. They combined to score 42 of the team's 79 goals last season, including an NCAA-best 19 by Watts. But it's also worth considering that UW might be able to better fill its offensive depth by spreading them over the top two lines like the team did last postseason.
Casey O'Brien has the makings of a top-six center and the Badgers need it because that's not a position with a large amount of depth. Makenna Webster was the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player last season after she scored in both the semifinal and championship games. O'Brien, Webster and Maddi Wheeler got only about half of the games that freshmen normally experience in their first year, so their growth curve will continue into this season.
With Britta Curl and Lacey Eden competing for spots on the U.S. Olympic team, the Badgers will need bigger roles out of some returning players who had been used sparingly in the past and quick contributions from freshmen Marianne Picard and Sarah Wozniewicz.
Breakout potential
Caitlin Schneider scored only twice last season after recording nine goals as a junior. The Badgers could use a boost from her and she should get the opportunity to provide it.
The number
49% | UW's faceoff winning percentage in 2020-21, ranking 17th of 30 NCAA teams. The Badgers were first at 60.5% in 2019-20.
DEFENDERS
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|3
|Sophie Helgeson
|Fr.
|5-6
|Roseau, Minnesota
|5
|Kendra Nealey
|Sr.
|5-11
|Madison
|13
|Grace Bowlby
|5th-Sr.
|5-8
|Edina, Minnesota
|14
|Mayson Toft
|So.
|5-8
|Lowry, Minnesota
|21
|Nicole LaMantia
|Sr.
|5-4
|Wayne, Illinois
|24
|Katie Kotlowski
|R-So.
|5-10
|Warroad, Minnesota
|25
|Chayla Edwards
|Jr.
|5-9
|Cleveland
Breakdown
The Badgers will feel the loss of Natalie Buchbinder, who was selected for the U.S. Olympic residency process, but the entrance of Kendra Nealey via transfer from Cornell should help provide some cover. Nealey didn't play last season because the Ivy League canceled the schedule during the pandemic. She'll be able to take advantage of a less strenuous beginning for UW, which isn't set to face a ranked team until playing at Minnesota Duluth on Oct. 15 and 17, to get back up to speed.
Grace Bowlby led NCAA defenders with 18 assists last season and was UW's first first-team All-American at the position since Meaghan Mikkelson in 2007. Bowlby played in all 136 games over her first four seasons with the team. Nicole LaMantia was just as dependable in her first three campaigns, going 98 for 98. Chayla Edwards gives the Badgers a stable presence in the defensive zone and a willingness to block shots.
UW traditionally is stingy on defense stemming from good puck control and movement in its zone. This season shouldn't be much different in those areas.
Breakout potential
Katie Kotlowski had a quietly effective redshirt freshman season in 2020-21 playing alongside Bowlby. Even if her defensive partner gets most of the accolades, Kotlowski's contributions won't go unnoticed for long.
The number
3 | Goals scored last season by Badgers defenders. Two were by LaMantia, one by Buchbinder.
GOALIES
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|1
|Jane Gervais
|R-Fr.
|5-8
|Valcourt, Quebec
|29
|Kennedy Blair
|5th-Sr.
|5-7
|Bismarck, North Dakota
|30
|Cami Kronish
|R-Jr.
|6-0
|New York
Breakdown
The Badgers have been reliant on transfers in goal for the last half decade, and this season is shaping up to be no different. Kennedy Blair is entering her sixth year of college at her third school. She started at North Dakota but the school ended its women's hockey program after her redshirt year in 2016-17. She then played three years at Mercyhurst before backstopping the Badgers' NCAA championship last season.
Goalies originally recruited by UW have started only five of the team's 136 games in the last four seasons, since Kristen Campbell arrived after North Dakota's shutdown. Transfer movement has kept the Badgers strong at a position that has produced two Patty Kazmaier Award winners and four All-Americans for UW in the last 15 years.
Blair's .935 save percentage last season was a career best but good for only 13th nationally. That's a top 10 stat in most seasons but the shortened 2020-21 campaign featured less scoring on average.
Breakout potential
Jane Gervais' development will be an item to monitor. She redshirted last season after arriving from the powerhouse Stanstead College prep team in Quebec.
The number
24.52 | Average shots on goal per game faced by Badgers goalies last season. It was the first time since the 2013-14 season that the number was above 20.