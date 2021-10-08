5 things to know about the Badgers women's hockey series against St. Cloud State

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team has a lot to celebrate Saturday.

The top-ranked Badgers will fete another national championship and the return of fans to LaBahn Arena when they host St. Cloud State in their first Western Collegiate Hockey Association game.

Here are five things to know going into the Saturday-Sunday series.

A fitting moniker

The really good lines in hockey need a name. Sometimes it's a combination of letters from the players' surnames. Sometimes it's a descriptor.

The Badgers' top grouping has one that seems appropriate on both levels.

The moniker that seems to be sticking with the line of Daryl Watts, Casey O'Brien and Makenna Webster came to AJ Harrison, the assistant director of brand communications who works with women's hockey, during one of last week's games. Take the first letter of each player's surname and you get it:

The "WOW" line.

Watts, O'Brien and Webster combined to score 15 goals in the first four games. O'Brien leads the country with nine goals and Webster is at the top with 13 points.