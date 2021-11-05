5 things to know about the Badgers women's hockey series against Bemidji State

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team plays its only home games of November — and two of only four games in the month — when it welcomes Bemidji State to LaBahn Arena on Saturday and Sunday.
Here are five things to know about the series between the top-ranked Badgers (12-0, 6-0-2-0 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) and the Beavers (2-5-1, 1-5-0-0):
Confidence coming through
Katie Kotlowski is a defender but it's getting harder to miss the offensive side of her game.
The redshirt sophomore already has more shots on goal through 12 games (19) than she did in the entire 21-game 2020-21 season (18). She had only one assist as a freshman but has put up four goals and three assists this season.
Kotlowski said she has developed more confidence in her game through playing alongside All-American defender Grace Bowlby since the start of last season.
"With having my experience in the past few years, I just want to have a little bit more of a force and lead and do well with the D group that we have because we have a very solid group," Kotlowski said. "And so I just want to stay up with everybody else, I guess."
She scored her second power-play goal of the season in last Saturday's 6-2 victory at Minnesota State.
"Any player will tell you if you score, you go into the locker room after the game and you probably feel pretty good about yourself," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. "And so she's been able to gain confidence through that."
Streaking, part 1
The Badgers have won 13 home games in a row against Bemidji State since a shocking 2-1 loss to the Beavers on Jan. 16, 2015.
That was the last time that the Beavers scored more than one goal in a game at LaBahn Arena. UW has outscored them 57-5 in the 13-game home winning streak.
Streaking, part 2
Many of the contests in UW's 18-game winning streak that dates to last season haven't been close. But a plus-59 scoring margin in that span is well behind the spread from the last time the team won 18 straight.
UW was plus-76 in scoring margin when it won the first 18 games of the 2015-16 season. That streak included eight straight shutouts by Ann-Renée Desbiens, part of a record 543:53 shutout streak.
The Badgers have a chance to tie and pass the school record for longest winning streak in the two games against the Beavers. UW had a plus-78 margin when it won 19 in a row in the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons and a plus-56 spread in a 19-game run in the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons.
Honors aplenty
Badgers forward Makenna Webster enters the series after being named the WCHA forward of the week and forward of the month and the national player of the month. She leads Division I women's hockey with 27 points through 12 games.
Bemidji State's Hannah Hogenson is the defending WCHA goaltender of the week. She stopped 85 of 93 shots in 5-2 and 3-2 losses to Minnesota last week.
UW's Kennedy Blair was the WCHA goaltender of the month. She had a .952 save percentage and 0.94 goals-against average in playing 11 of UW's first 12 games.
Scoring shortfall
The Beavers have gone seven games without scoring more than two goals. They defeated St. Thomas 3-0 in the season opener Oct. 1 but have been held to nine goals since.
Only seven players have scored for Bemidji State, all forwards. Paige Beebe and Graysen Myers are tied for the team lead with three goals.