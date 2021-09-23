5 things to know about the Badgers women's hockey season opening series at Lindenwood

The 23rd season of women's hockey at the University of Wisconsin opens Friday with the same kind of expectations as many of the campaigns of the last 15 years.
The Badgers, two-time defending NCAA champions, No. 1 in the preseason rankings and the overwhelming choice to win an eighth Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular season title in the last 12 years, start with a nonconference series at Lindenwood.
Part of playing for UW is embracing being a target for other teams.
"I don't look at it as pressure and I certainly don't hope our players do, either," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. "It's just a sign of what we've done in the past."
Here are five things to know about the series at Lindenwood (7 p.m. Friday, 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Missouri, pay webcast via Stretch Internet).
Familiar opening foe
The Badgers are playing the Lions to open the schedule for the fourth time in the last five years. UW has won all 17 games it has played against Lindenwood by a combined score of 100-13.
The Lions, however, include four games played in 2009 and 2011 against UW's club team as part of the all-time series between the schools. Lindenwood won those four.
Sophie Shirley had two goals and three assists in the Badgers' only other appearance in Maryland Heights, 4-0 and 6-2 victories to open the 2019-20 season.
UW is 17-4-1 in season openers and had won seven in a row before losing at Ohio State last season. Two of the four times the Badgers lost their first game, they won the national championship to end the season.
Homecoming
St. Louis native Makenna Webster gets to play near home to start her second season with the Badgers. The right wing was the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player last season and got the national rookie of the year award for March after she scored four goals and an assist in her last five games.
Sixth for Blair
UW has six players listed as fifth-year seniors, but one of them is actually in her sixth year of college. Goaltender Kennedy Blair had a redshirt season at North Dakota in 2016-17, then played three years at Mercyhurst before transferring to UW for last season.
She said her offseason work was focused on staying out toward shooters and rebound control.
"I think the older I get, it's just the little things I need to focus on," Blair said. "You can't change the game as a whole. But I'm just nitpicking mistakes from games in the past and working on those concepts."
Blair started all 21 games for the Badgers last season with a .935 save percentage, 1.59 goals-against average and six shutouts.
Unranked, overmatched
UW is 95-4-3 against unranked teams in the USCHO poll over the last five seasons. The Badgers were 6-0 with a scoring margin of 29-4 last season in those games.
They open this season with six games against teams that weren't in the USCHO preseason rankings (two at Lindenwood, two at Merrimack, two vs. St. Cloud State).
About the Lions
Lindenwood was picked by coaches to finish fourth of five teams in College Hockey America. The Lions were 2-14-1 last season and allowed more than 38 shots on goal per game.
Third-year coach Shelley Looney scored the game-winning goal for the U.S. in the 1998 Olympic gold-medal game.
