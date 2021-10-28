5 things to know about the Badgers women's hockey games at Minnesota State

The pursuit of a program record goes back on the road for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team this week.
The top-ranked Badgers (10-0, 4-0-2-0 WCHA) play a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series against Minnesota State (5-3, 1-3-0-0) on Friday and Saturday in Mankato, Minnesota.
Here are five things to know about the series.
Sweet 16
The Badgers have won 16 consecutive games dating to last season, three shy of tying the team record.
UW won its last six games en route to the 2021 NCAA championship and has started with 10 victories this season. The 16 straight victories is tied for the sixth-longest streak in program history.
The Badgers had two 19-game winning streaks, one in 2006 and one in 2011; both covered a run to a national championship and the start of the following season.
The 16-game run only is halfway to matching the longest unbeaten streaks in team history, set in 2006-07 and 2010-11.
Foes outside the top 10
The Badgers have played two overtime games around a two-goal victory with an empty net goal in their last three outings after outscoring opponents 42-2 in starting 7-0.
Minnesota Duluth and Ohio State provided deeper challenges than the unranked teams at the front end of the UW schedule. The Badgers now are back to a string of foes outside the top 10: Minnesota State, Bemidji State and St. Thomas.
"They should be proud of what they've done up to this point," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said after the team returned to practice Tuesday. "But as I told them today, you can't lose your focus."
Seeing road games at Minnesota State up next should be a good warning for UW's returning players. The Badgers had to eke out a pair of one-goal victories in Mankato last season and lost to the Mavericks toward the end of the 2019-20 season.
"They're like most teams in the WCHA: They're physical and they're gritty and they hate to lose just like everyone else," UW forward Brette Pettet said. "So at the end of the day, it comes down to who wants it and who's there to compete."
The 3-1 loss at Minnesota State on Feb. 8, 2020, was the first time UW fell in Mankato. The Badgers are 40-1-2 there.
Working with power
Minnesota State has the third-best power play in the country at 36.8%. That's largely thanks to a 3-for-5 performance in a 4-2 victory against Minnesota Duluth on Oct. 2.
The Mavericks were 1 for 5 in a pair of losses to Minnesota in a home-and-home series Oct. 15-16. They were idle last weekend.
She's back
It was convenient that the Badgers had a former player still in school who could rejoin the team in place of an injured forward.
Delaney Drake had her bonus season of eligibility to use but wasn't on the roster to start the season. Johnson thought he might be able to get Drake back into the fold after UW lost freshman Marianne Picard for the season to knee surgery.
After Drake showed interest in returning, she had to get cleared again academically. Everything checked out while the Badgers were playing at Minnesota Duluth two weeks ago, and she started practicing last week.
Drake dressed for both games against Ohio State but didn't get off the bench.
"Now we have this three- or four-week window where we can really ramp her conditioning up, get her some ice time, get her some game time and get her back to where she needs to be," Johnson said.
Drake had nine goals and 33 points in 136 games for the Badgers over the previous four seasons.
Back to back honors
Nicole LaMantia was chosen for a second consecutive WCHA defender of the week honor after she scored both goals in the Badgers' 2-1 overtime victory against No. 2 Ohio State last Sunday.
Kennedy Blair was picked as WCHA goaltender of the week. She stopped 52 of 54 shots against the Buckeyes to improve her season save percentage to .960.