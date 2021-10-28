5 things to know about the Badgers women's hockey games at Minnesota State

She's back

It was convenient that the Badgers had a former player still in school who could rejoin the team in place of an injured forward.

Delaney Drake had her bonus season of eligibility to use but wasn't on the roster to start the season. Johnson thought he might be able to get Drake back into the fold after UW lost freshman Marianne Picard for the season to knee surgery.

After Drake showed interest in returning, she had to get cleared again academically. Everything checked out while the Badgers were playing at Minnesota Duluth two weeks ago, and she started practicing last week.

Drake dressed for both games against Ohio State but didn't get off the bench.

"Now we have this three- or four-week window where we can really ramp her conditioning up, get her some ice time, get her some game time and get her back to where she needs to be," Johnson said.

Drake had nine goals and 33 points in 136 games for the Badgers over the previous four seasons.

Back to back honors

Nicole LaMantia was chosen for a second consecutive WCHA defender of the week honor after she scored both goals in the Badgers' 2-1 overtime victory against No. 2 Ohio State last Sunday.