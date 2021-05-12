5 things to know about the Badgers women's hockey 2021-22 schedule

New foes

The Badgers' first meetings with St. Thomas come Nov. 19-20 in Mendota Heights, Minnesota. The series at Merrimack also marks the first time the teams have played.

UW had two new foes on its non-conference schedule in the last full season, 2019-20. Penn State and newcomer Long Island were the opponents that year.

Later Border Battles

Some drama will be allowed to build in the season before the first Border Battle series. The Badgers will be nearly halfway into the WCHA schedule before they host Minnesota on Dec. 3-4. The return series in Minneapolis is Jan. 21-22.

The games between UW and the Gophers always seem to factor into the chase for the league title. One of them has been outright champion or tied for it every season since 2008-09.

The Badgers are 12-4-4 against the Gophers in the last five regular seasons.

New Year's hockey

One of the elements of the original 2020-21 Badgers schedule that was wiped out by the pandemic was a non-conference series at Quinnipiac. The return at LaBahn Arena is booked for Jan. 1-2.