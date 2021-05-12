5 things to know about the Badgers women's hockey 2021-22 schedule

A three-week wait for the first home game of the 2021-22 season should be nothing for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team.
Not after the Badgers didn't play a home game until January last season because of a delayed calendar and COVID-19-related postponements.
The two-time defending NCAA champion Badgers open the 2021-22 season with non-conference road series at Lindenwood (Sept. 24-25) and Merrimack (Oct. 1-2) before returning home to open an expanded Western Collegiate Hockey Association schedule against St. Cloud State on Oct. 8-9.
Here are five things to know about the schedule that was unveiled Wednesday with the caveats that dates are subject to change and attendance matters are still up in the air:
More WCHA play
St. Thomas is joining the Division I ranks and the WCHA next season, and the league kept the schedule as a true round robin with each team now playing seven opponents twice at home and twice on the road.
The 28-game WCHA schedule — same as it was before North Dakota dropped its program in 2017 — means there are only six non-conference games. UW also has a pair of home games against Quinnipiac on the docket in addition to the series at Lindenwood and Merrimack.
New foes
The Badgers' first meetings with St. Thomas come Nov. 19-20 in Mendota Heights, Minnesota. The series at Merrimack also marks the first time the teams have played.
UW had two new foes on its non-conference schedule in the last full season, 2019-20. Penn State and newcomer Long Island were the opponents that year.
Later Border Battles
Some drama will be allowed to build in the season before the first Border Battle series. The Badgers will be nearly halfway into the WCHA schedule before they host Minnesota on Dec. 3-4. The return series in Minneapolis is Jan. 21-22.
The games between UW and the Gophers always seem to factor into the chase for the league title. One of them has been outright champion or tied for it every season since 2008-09.
The Badgers are 12-4-4 against the Gophers in the last five regular seasons.
New Year's hockey
One of the elements of the original 2020-21 Badgers schedule that was wiped out by the pandemic was a non-conference series at Quinnipiac. The return at LaBahn Arena is booked for Jan. 1-2.
UW has never played a home game on New Year's Day and has only played once on the holiday. That was a 7-2 victory against Northeastern at the Easton Holiday Showcase in St. Cloud, Minnesota, in 2011.
First round returns
WCHA teams voted to eliminate the first round of the playoffs last season and have the top four teams in the standings go directly to the Final Faceoff in Minneapolis. Unsurprisingly, it ended up being unpopular with the teams that finished fifth, sixth and seventh.
The best-of-three first round will be back in 2022, scheduled for Feb. 25-27 before the March 5-6 Final Faceoff. An eight-team league means that the regular-season champion no longer gets a bye into the semifinals.
The Frozen Four is scheduled for March 18 and 20 at Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pennsylvania.
Badgers women's hockey 2021-22 schedule
|Dates
|Opponent
|Sept. 24-25
|at Lindenwood
|Oct. 1-2
|at Merrimack
|Oct. 8-9
|St. Cloud State
|Oct. 15-16
|at Minnesota Duluth
|Oct. 22-23
|Ohio State
|Oct. 29-30
|at Minnesota State
|Nov. 5-6
|Bemidji State
|Nov. 19-20
|at St. Thomas
|Dec. 3-4
|Minnesota
|Dec. 10-11
|at Bemidji State
|Jan. 1-2
|Quinnipiac
|Jan. 14-15
|St. Thomas
|Jan. 21-22
|at Minnesota
|Jan. 28-29
|at St. Cloud State
|Feb. 4-5
|Minnesota Duluth
|Feb. 11-12
|Minnesota State
|Feb. 18-19
|at Ohio State
|Feb. 25-27
|WCHA first round (best of three at campus sites)
|March 5-6
|WCHA Final Faceoff at Minneapolis
|March 12
|NCAA quarterfinals at campus sites
|March 18-20
|NCAA Frozen Four at State College, Pa.
