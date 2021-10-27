 Skip to main content
5 things to know about the Badgers men's hockey series at No. 2 Michigan
UW MEN’S HOCKEY

Badgers vs. St. Cloud State

Badgers goaltender Cameron Rowe goes for a poke check against St. Cloud State last weekend.

 BILL PROUT, CENTERICEVIEW

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The search for more goals goes on for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team as it prepares to play a team that has had little trouble with offense this season.

The Badgers (2-4) rank 46th in scoring offense out of 53 teams that have played as they open the Big Ten schedule at No. 2 Michigan (5-1) on Thursday and Friday.

Here are five things to know about the series, starting with what's contributing to the lack of scoring:

Two-pronged trouble

Working for position in front of the net doesn't mean much if the puck never gets there. Getting the puck through traffic to the net has limited value if there isn't a player in front to disrupt the goalie's vision and search for rebounds.

UW has experienced shortcomings on both sides, contributing to its offense recording only 10 goals. That's the second-lowest total through six games in the team's 59-year modern era behind the seven goals scored by the 2014-15 squad that finished 4-26-5.

"We've got to be more decisive on delivering the pucks to the net," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "We've got to be more committed to getting body position in the areas it's going to be hard. You might have to take a couple cross-checks and you might not get the puck. But if you go there over and over, eventually you'll be able to reap the rewards of getting one of those loose pucks on the net."

A change from non-conference play, where the Badgers didn't seem to match up well with more physical teams, to a more wide-open Big Ten style could alter things this week. But UW has to take advantage of openings, something that hasn't been easy.

University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach Tony Granato says he wants his team's penalty kill to get its swagger back. The Badgers play at No. 2 Michigan on Thursday and Friday.

UW is the only Big Ten team that doesn't have a player with a multiple-point game this season. Michigan, which is ranked second in the country in scoring at 4.5 goals per game, has 11. Sophomore Brendan Brisson has at least two points in all six of his contests and is tied for the national lead with seven goals.

On the other side

Seeing a No. 9 sweater with Morrison on the back at Yost Ice Arena is nothing new. Seeing it in red is the jolting part.

Brendan Morrison scored the overtime goal that won the 1996 NCAA championship for Michigan. He won the Hobey Baker Award a year later and his jersey hangs on a wall on the arena's club level.

His son Brayden is at Yost as a Badgers freshman forward this weekend, and Brendan Morrison is planning to take it in.

"He's super excited to head back and see me play in the place he used to play at," Brayden Morrison said.

Brendan Morrison scored 102 goals for the Wolverines from 1993 to 1997, then played 14 seasons in the NHL. Brayden Morrison has played in three of the Badgers' six games and is still looking for his first collegiate point.

Special teams mismatch

UW's penalty kill is ranked 51st at 57.9% after allowing five goals on eight tries against St. Cloud State. Even after going 1-for-11 in a split with Western Michigan last week, Michigan's power play is fifth at 32%.

The Badgers have to be wary of Brisson's one-timer from the right side, a weapon much like Cole Caufield had on the opposite side of the power play for UW last season.

"To go along with that we've got some other talent there on the PP," Michigan coach Mel Pearson said. "So you can take one thing away but you've got to be careful of the other stuff. I think that's what makes him so effective is we do have other guys that can put it away."

Michigan falling

The Wolverines dropped to No. 2 in this week's USCHO poll after spending last week in the top spot.

UW has played a second-ranked Michigan team only once in the USCHO poll era (since 1997), a 3-2 Badgers road loss in the College Hockey Showcase in 2007.

From the infirmary

Badgers defenseman Tyler Inamoto will miss his fourth and fifth straight games with a lower-body injury. Granato said the team hopes to have him back for next week's series against Minnesota.

Forward Owen Lindmark didn't make the trip because of an injury suffered last weekend. But Carson Bantle is with the team, signaling that he could be available after missing the first six games with a shoulder injury.

Michigan lost forward Eric Ciccolini for the season to a lower-body injury last Saturday.

Tags

