5 things to know about the Badgers men's hockey series at No. 2 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The search for more goals goes on for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team as it prepares to play a team that has had little trouble with offense this season.

The Badgers (2-4) rank 46th in scoring offense out of 53 teams that have played as they open the Big Ten schedule at No. 2 Michigan (5-1) on Thursday and Friday.

Here are five things to know about the series, starting with what's contributing to the lack of scoring:

Two-pronged trouble

Working for position in front of the net doesn't mean much if the puck never gets there. Getting the puck through traffic to the net has limited value if there isn't a player in front to disrupt the goalie's vision and search for rebounds.

UW has experienced shortcomings on both sides, contributing to its offense recording only 10 goals. That's the second-lowest total through six games in the team's 59-year modern era behind the seven goals scored by the 2014-15 squad that finished 4-26-5.