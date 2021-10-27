5 things to know about the Badgers men's hockey series at No. 2 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The search for more goals goes on for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team as it prepares to play a team that has had little trouble with offense this season.
The Badgers (2-4) rank 46th in scoring offense out of 53 teams that have played as they open the Big Ten schedule at No. 2 Michigan (5-1) on Thursday and Friday.
Here are five things to know about the series, starting with what's contributing to the lack of scoring:
Two-pronged trouble
Working for position in front of the net doesn't mean much if the puck never gets there. Getting the puck through traffic to the net has limited value if there isn't a player in front to disrupt the goalie's vision and search for rebounds.
UW has experienced shortcomings on both sides, contributing to its offense recording only 10 goals. That's the second-lowest total through six games in the team's 59-year modern era behind the seven goals scored by the 2014-15 squad that finished 4-26-5.
"We've got to be more decisive on delivering the pucks to the net," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "We've got to be more committed to getting body position in the areas it's going to be hard. You might have to take a couple cross-checks and you might not get the puck. But if you go there over and over, eventually you'll be able to reap the rewards of getting one of those loose pucks on the net."
A change from non-conference play, where the Badgers didn't seem to match up well with more physical teams, to a more wide-open Big Ten style could alter things this week. But UW has to take advantage of openings, something that hasn't been easy.
UW is the only Big Ten team that doesn't have a player with a multiple-point game this season. Michigan, which is ranked second in the country in scoring at 4.5 goals per game, has 11. Sophomore Brendan Brisson has at least two points in all six of his contests and is tied for the national lead with seven goals.
On the other side
Seeing a No. 9 sweater with Morrison on the back at Yost Ice Arena is nothing new. Seeing it in red is the jolting part.
Brendan Morrison scored the overtime goal that won the 1996 NCAA championship for Michigan. He won the Hobey Baker Award a year later and his jersey hangs on a wall on the arena's club level.
His son Brayden is at Yost as a Badgers freshman forward this weekend, and Brendan Morrison is planning to take it in.
"He's super excited to head back and see me play in the place he used to play at," Brayden Morrison said.
Brendan Morrison scored 102 goals for the Wolverines from 1993 to 1997, then played 14 seasons in the NHL. Brayden Morrison has played in three of the Badgers' six games and is still looking for his first collegiate point.
Special teams mismatch
UW's penalty kill is ranked 51st at 57.9% after allowing five goals on eight tries against St. Cloud State. Even after going 1-for-11 in a split with Western Michigan last week, Michigan's power play is fifth at 32%.
The Badgers have to be wary of Brisson's one-timer from the right side, a weapon much like Cole Caufield had on the opposite side of the power play for UW last season.
"To go along with that we've got some other talent there on the PP," Michigan coach Mel Pearson said. "So you can take one thing away but you've got to be careful of the other stuff. I think that's what makes him so effective is we do have other guys that can put it away."
Michigan falling
The Wolverines dropped to No. 2 in this week's USCHO poll after spending last week in the top spot.
UW has played a second-ranked Michigan team only once in the USCHO poll era (since 1997), a 3-2 Badgers road loss in the College Hockey Showcase in 2007.
From the infirmary
Badgers defenseman Tyler Inamoto will miss his fourth and fifth straight games with a lower-body injury. Granato said the team hopes to have him back for next week's series against Minnesota.
Forward Owen Lindmark didn't make the trip because of an injury suffered last weekend. But Carson Bantle is with the team, signaling that he could be available after missing the first six games with a shoulder injury.
Michigan lost forward Eric Ciccolini for the season to a lower-body injury last Saturday.
Badgers by position: Learn more about the 2021-22 Wisconsin men's hockey team
FORWARDS
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|3
|Sam Stange
|So.
|6-1
|208
|Eau Claire
|6
|Zach Urdahl
|Fr.
|6-1
|195
|Eau Claire
|8
|Max Johnson
|5th-Sr.
|5-10
|200
|Lakeville, Minnesota
|9
|Brayden Morrison
|Fr.
|6-0
|170
|Calgary, Alberta
|11
|Jack Gorniak
|Sr.
|5-11
|190
|West Salem
|12
|Mathieu De St. Phalle
|So.
|5-9
|170
|Lake Forest, Illinois
|13
|Roman Ahcan
|Sr.
|5-9
|181
|Savage, Minnesota
|16
|Tarek Baker
|5th-Sr.
|5-10
|190
|Verona
|18
|Owen Lindmark
|Jr.
|6-0
|195
|Naperville, Illinois
|19
|Brock Caufield
|Sr.
|5-9
|181
|Stevens Point
|21
|Carson Bantle
|So.
|6-5
|207
|Onalaska
|22
|Ryder Donovan
|Jr.
|6-3
|203
|Duluth, Minnesota
|23
|Liam Malmquist
|Fr.
|5-10
|165
|Edina, Minnesota
|25
|Dominick Mersch
|Sr.
|6-0
|191
|Park Ridge, Illinois
|27
|Caden Brown
|Fr.
|5-11
|177
|St. Louis
Breakdown
This is the area where the Badgers have the most to prove. The players who produced most of last season’s scoring production are gone. There are no quick answers to questions on who’ll step up their production.
Veterans Tarek Baker, Roman Ahcan and Brock Caufield are set to start the season as the top line and in power play roles. Keep an eye on the big-bodied trio of Carson Bantle, Dominick Mersch and Ryder Donovan to see if they provide some physicality to create offensive chances.
A handful of options are on the table to join Baker and Owen Lindmark as centers and finding the right mix there — freshmen Liam Malmquist and Caden Brown, sophomore Sam Stange and senior Mersch are getting reps at the position — is important.
Breakout potential
Mathieu De St. Phalle should get more of a chance to show his offensive instincts this season after playing more of a defensive role as a freshman, when he posted only two goals and eight points in 31 games.
The number
18 — Times last season a Badgers forward scored two goals or more, most in the nation. Only five, however, were by players returning this season: two by Ahcan and one each by Lindmark, Stange and Donovan.
DEFENSEMEN
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|2
|Daniel Laatsch
|Fr.
|6-5
|190
|Altoona
|4
|Corson Ceulemans
|Fr.
|6-2
|196
|Beaumont, Alberta
|5
|Tyler Inamoto
|5th-Sr.
|6-2
|202
|Barrington, Illinois
|7
|Mike Vorlicky
|Jr.
|6-1
|203
|Edina, Minnesota
|14
|Jesper Peltonen
|Sr.
|5-10
|185
|Helsinki, Finland
|17
|Jake Martin
|Fr.
|6-0
|193
|Eagle River
|20
|Josh Ess
|Sr.
|5-11
|187
|Lakeville, Minnesota
|24
|Anthony Kehrer
|So.
|5-11
|210
|Winnipeg, Manitoba
|26
|Luke LaMaster
|So.
|6-0
|197
|Duluth, Minnesota
|28
|Shay Donovan
|Jr.
|6-3
|195
|Duluth, Minnesota
Breakdown
Having Tyler Inamoto and Josh Ess return for a fifth season was the difference between UW needing to replace half of its six-player defensive corps and only one member. And adding first-round NHL draft pick Corson Ceulemans makes the high-end potential at the position that much greater.
Some of the 10 defensemen on the roster don’t project to have a big part in games this season, but the Badgers brought in freshmen Daniel Laatsch and Jake Martin and they should get a chance to play as they develop.
The top pairing of Inamoto and Ceulemans offers an interesting dynamic. In Inamoto, the Badgers have a 22-year-old veteran whose strength is as an at-home defender. Ceulemans’ game leans toward offense, and he’ll be a power play fixture.
Breakout potential
Anthony Kehrer put an injury-and-illness-laden start to 2020 behind him to have a quietly impressive first season with UW. Further growth will make his game harder to miss.
The number
431 — Games of NCAA experience among seven players returning from last season’s team. Ess and Inamoto lead the way with 136 and 132, respectively.
GOALIES
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|29
|Ben Garrity
|So.
|6-2
|193
|Rosemount, Minnesota
|31
|Cameron Rowe
|So.
|6-3
|218
|Wilmette, Illinois
|35
|Jared Moe
|Jr.
|6-4
|220
|New Prague, Minnesota
Breakdown
Cameron Rowe helped get the Badgers out of the goaltending doldrums with an impressive 2020-21 season, and he’s expected to get the first chance to start this season. Rowe was part of a successful platoon with Robbie Beydoun down the stretch, something that sorely was needed to push UW forward.
Rowe said he played his best when his mental outlook was to have fun with the opportunities. That frame of mind will be important in the sophomore matching or bettering the .933 save percentage from his first college season.
Breakout potential
The entrance via transfer of former Minnesota goalie Jared Moe adds some intrigue to the position. Moe, a Winnipeg sixth-round draft pick in 2018, started only 14 games in two seasons with the Gophers.
The number
5 — Shutouts recorded by the Badgers last season, the most since 2012-13. The last with more was 2006-07, when Brian Elliott and Shane Connelly combined for eight.