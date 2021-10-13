5 things to know about the Badgers men's hockey series against Army

There was no time for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team to feel sorry for itself this week after a pair of losses in a season-opening series.

It was right back to work with an emphasis on competing in UW's practices leading up to a series against Army on Thursday and Friday.

Here are five things to know ahead of the non-conference games between the Badgers (0-2) and Black Knights (0-2-1) at the Kohl Center:

Rough start defensively

Captain Tarek Baker wasn't prompted to offer an assessment of the Badgers' play in front of goaltenders Cameron Rowe and Jared Moe last weekend but he jumped in anyway.

Both goalies were pulled from a start in the back-to-back losses to Michigan Tech — Rowe after giving up five goals on Friday and Moe after conceding four on Saturday.

Don't point the finger at the goalies, Baker said.