5 things to know about the Badgers men's hockey season-opening series against Michigan Tech

Bantle, a sophomore who transferred from Michigan Tech in the offseason, will miss the first few weeks of the season, coach Tony Granato said. The forward suffered a shoulder injury against Minnesota Duluth.

Bantle's absence means an early shake-up for what was looking to be UW's most physical line — Bantle (6-foot-5, 207 pounds), Dominick Mersch (6-0, 191) and Ryder Donovan (6-4, 203). Freshmen Caden Brown and Brayden Morrison took turns taking Bantle's spot on the left side of the line in practice this week.

Rowe to go

The Badgers enter the season with a goaltending plan similar to what they had at the start of last year, just with a new name in the No. 1 spot. Sophomore Cameron Rowe will start Friday's game and perhaps beyond.

Rowe formed a successful tandem with Robbie Beydoun last season but Beydoun got the first start and earned more with his performance. Rowe didn't get a chance to start until the 10th game of the season but the duo eventually formed a platoon down the stretch.

Now it's Jared Moe, a junior transfer from Minnesota, in the position Rowe had early last season: awaiting an opportunity.