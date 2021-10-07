5 things to know about the Badgers men's hockey season-opening series against Michigan Tech

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team had a major slump going when it came to success in season openers. The Badgers won only one of nine from 2008 to 2016.
Since then, however, UW has won three of the last four, two of them by shutout.
The 13th-ranked Badgers play Michigan Tech at the Kohl Center on Friday and Saturday to drop the puck on the 2021-22 season. It'll be the sixth time in UW's modern era (since 1963) that the Huskies have been on the other end of the Badgers' opener. Tech won the first in 1970 but UW has won the rest, in 1990, 1991, 1999 and 2017.
Here are five things to know about the series:
Up to speed
By the looks of how the Badgers practiced this week, at least six of the team's seven freshmen will be in the lineup Friday against a Michigan Tech side that can put out a lineup of veterans.
UW defenseman Corson Ceulemans was part of the group that got an eye-opening welcome to college hockey in last Sunday's exhibition loss to Minnesota Duluth in Chippewa Falls. The fifth-ranked Bulldogs brought waves of speed and physical play that showed the rookies what's to be expected at the college level.
Ceulemans, a first-round NHL draft pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets this year, enters with a solid skill set but could elevate it even more over the coming months. Up first, he said, is moving pucks quicker and building a trust with teammates so he can put the puck in spaces where he knows they'll be able to get it.
"There's a lot I would like to do here," Ceulemans said. "I would definitely like to be a first-line (defensive) pairing. I think I've got a strong start so far."
One element to watch over the course of the season with Ceulemans: His trust in himself in his defensive-zone play. The 18-year-old rookie has more of an offensive side but needs to believe in his own abilities in the defensive end.
Injuries force changes
Forward Carson Bantle and defenseman Mike Vorlicky won't play against the Huskies, and their absences could stretch over a few weeks.
Vorlicky, a junior, has missed the last two weeks of practice with a lower-body injury. He also missed seven of the final 12 games last season because of an injury.
Bantle, a sophomore who transferred from Michigan Tech in the offseason, will miss the first few weeks of the season, coach Tony Granato said. The forward suffered a shoulder injury against Minnesota Duluth.
Bantle's absence means an early shake-up for what was looking to be UW's most physical line — Bantle (6-foot-5, 207 pounds), Dominick Mersch (6-0, 191) and Ryder Donovan (6-4, 203). Freshmen Caden Brown and Brayden Morrison took turns taking Bantle's spot on the left side of the line in practice this week.
Rowe to go
The Badgers enter the season with a goaltending plan similar to what they had at the start of last year, just with a new name in the No. 1 spot. Sophomore Cameron Rowe will start Friday's game and perhaps beyond.
Rowe formed a successful tandem with Robbie Beydoun last season but Beydoun got the first start and earned more with his performance. Rowe didn't get a chance to start until the 10th game of the season but the duo eventually formed a platoon down the stretch.
Now it's Jared Moe, a junior transfer from Minnesota, in the position Rowe had early last season: awaiting an opportunity.
"Jared is going to get this chance in the net," Granato said. "Will it be Saturday night? I don't know that for sure. I'd like to say we're going to split at some point but to start the year Cam's earned that opportunity that if he goes well on Friday, we've got to consider him for Saturday as well."
Grinding opponent
Coaches picked Michigan Tech to finish third in the new Central Collegiate Hockey Association, which formed with seven members of the old Western Collegiate Hockey Association and added new Division I member St. Thomas.
The expert on the Huskies in the Badgers locker room is forward Max Johnson, who transferred after four seasons at Bowling Green. He has five goals and 13 points in 15 career games against a team he described as grinding and physical.
"I played in the league for four years and I got into that early, of being physical and hard on the puck," Johnson said. "They're going to try to tire you out with that. But then it comes down to the special teams. We have to win our power play battles and we have to do well on the (penalty kill) because ultimately the power play can win a game for us."
If you go
Fans are required to wear masks inside the Kohl Center unless actively eating or drinking.
Since the last Badgers men's hockey game at the Kohl Center in February 2020, UW instituted cashless concessions and a mobile ticketing system. Officials encouraged spectators to arrive early to avoid long waits at the entrances. Doors open 90 minutes before game time.