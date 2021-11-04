5 things to know about the Badgers men's hockey games against No. 5 Minnesota

It's a rematch of the 2021 Big Ten Championship Game when the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team plays No. 5 Minnesota on Friday and Saturday at the Kohl Center.
The Gophers won that matchup, the 300th game between the teams in a series that dates to 1922, after the Badgers beat them out by .002 in winning percentage for the regular-season title.
Here are five things to know about the games between UW (3-5, 1-1 Big Ten Conference) and Minnesota (5-3, 2-0):
Bantle looks ready
Forward Carson Bantle experienced a setback during practice two weeks ago in his return from a shoulder injury suffered during the Oct. 3 exhibition.
But the transfer from Michigan Tech now appears to be ready to make his official UW debut as long as doctors sign off.
"It's been frustrating mentally but I'm just working through it," Bantle said. "Everyone goes through it. It's been keeping a good attitude and being around the guys. They've been all good to me."
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 207 pounds, Bantle should bring some physical play to the front of the net. The Onalaska native and former Madison Capitols player scored only two goals in 19 games as a freshman at Michigan Tech but there's more offensive potential there, coach Tony Granato said.
"He gets chances, he's around it and he can help us in lots of different ways," Granato said.
No comforts of home
The Badgers won the season series against the Gophers for the first time in 12 years in 2020-21. Maybe not playing at the Kohl Center helped.
Minnesota is 9-2-1 in its last 12 games at UW's arena, which wasn't in use last season while fans weren't allowed to attend games. The teams split two games at LaBahn Arena.
The Gophers have scored at least six goals four times in their last 12 appearances at the Kohl Center and have outscored UW 56-31.
Return denied
Minnesota forward Grant Cruikshank is out for the series because of an injury suffered in last Saturday's victory against Notre Dame. The Delafield native, who transferred to the Gophers in the offseason, won't get a chance to play at the Kohl Center.
He committed to the Badgers in December 2014, when Mike Eaves was coach. He was due to sign a National Letter of Intent with UW in 2017 — after Granato took over — but didn't after an apparent dispute over the level of scholarship money.
UW forward Owen Lindmark and defensemen Tyler Inamoto and Mike Vorlicky are out for the series because of injuries. Inamoto returned to practice Wednesday in a no-contact jersey after missing the past five games.
Turnaround in goal
After winning the Mike Richter Award as last season's top goalie in Division I men's hockey, Minnesota's Jack LaFontaine didn't have the same look early this season. He allowed 17 goals over his first five games (an .855 save percentage), including five in a home loss to Minnesota Duluth.
Things have turned around in his last three starts, with a .940 save percentage and five goals allowed. He was the Big Ten's second star last week after winning two games against Notre Dame.
No red behind bench
Friday's game has been designated as a "Red Out" by the Badgers, who are encouraging fans to wear red. UW players will be wearing red sweaters that are normally used on the road.
Granato has a red blazer but he won't wear it to join in the colorful event.
"That was Badger Bob's trademark," he said, referencing the red sport coat sometimes worn by former Badgers coach Bob Johnson for games. "I cannot infringe on that."
Granato said he'll probably wear a red tie instead.
Badgers by position: Learn more about the 2021-22 Wisconsin men's hockey team
FORWARDS
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|3
|Sam Stange
|So.
|6-1
|208
|Eau Claire
|6
|Zach Urdahl
|Fr.
|6-1
|195
|Eau Claire
|8
|Max Johnson
|5th-Sr.
|5-10
|200
|Lakeville, Minnesota
|9
|Brayden Morrison
|Fr.
|6-0
|170
|Calgary, Alberta
|11
|Jack Gorniak
|Sr.
|5-11
|190
|West Salem
|12
|Mathieu De St. Phalle
|So.
|5-9
|170
|Lake Forest, Illinois
|13
|Roman Ahcan
|Sr.
|5-9
|181
|Savage, Minnesota
|16
|Tarek Baker
|5th-Sr.
|5-10
|190
|Verona
|18
|Owen Lindmark
|Jr.
|6-0
|195
|Naperville, Illinois
|19
|Brock Caufield
|Sr.
|5-9
|181
|Stevens Point
|21
|Carson Bantle
|So.
|6-5
|207
|Onalaska
|22
|Ryder Donovan
|Jr.
|6-3
|203
|Duluth, Minnesota
|23
|Liam Malmquist
|Fr.
|5-10
|165
|Edina, Minnesota
|25
|Dominick Mersch
|Sr.
|6-0
|191
|Park Ridge, Illinois
|27
|Caden Brown
|Fr.
|5-11
|177
|St. Louis
Breakdown
This is the area where the Badgers have the most to prove. The players who produced most of last season’s scoring production are gone. There are no quick answers to questions on who’ll step up their production.
Veterans Tarek Baker, Roman Ahcan and Brock Caufield are set to start the season as the top line and in power play roles. Keep an eye on the big-bodied trio of Carson Bantle, Dominick Mersch and Ryder Donovan to see if they provide some physicality to create offensive chances.
A handful of options are on the table to join Baker and Owen Lindmark as centers and finding the right mix there — freshmen Liam Malmquist and Caden Brown, sophomore Sam Stange and senior Mersch are getting reps at the position — is important.
Breakout potential
Mathieu De St. Phalle should get more of a chance to show his offensive instincts this season after playing more of a defensive role as a freshman, when he posted only two goals and eight points in 31 games.
The number
18 — Times last season a Badgers forward scored two goals or more, most in the nation. Only five, however, were by players returning this season: two by Ahcan and one each by Lindmark, Stange and Donovan.
DEFENSEMEN
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|2
|Daniel Laatsch
|Fr.
|6-5
|190
|Altoona
|4
|Corson Ceulemans
|Fr.
|6-2
|196
|Beaumont, Alberta
|5
|Tyler Inamoto
|5th-Sr.
|6-2
|202
|Barrington, Illinois
|7
|Mike Vorlicky
|Jr.
|6-1
|203
|Edina, Minnesota
|14
|Jesper Peltonen
|Sr.
|5-10
|185
|Helsinki, Finland
|17
|Jake Martin
|Fr.
|6-0
|193
|Eagle River
|20
|Josh Ess
|Sr.
|5-11
|187
|Lakeville, Minnesota
|24
|Anthony Kehrer
|So.
|5-11
|210
|Winnipeg, Manitoba
|26
|Luke LaMaster
|So.
|6-0
|197
|Duluth, Minnesota
|28
|Shay Donovan
|Jr.
|6-3
|195
|Duluth, Minnesota
Breakdown
Having Tyler Inamoto and Josh Ess return for a fifth season was the difference between UW needing to replace half of its six-player defensive corps and only one member. And adding first-round NHL draft pick Corson Ceulemans makes the high-end potential at the position that much greater.
Some of the 10 defensemen on the roster don’t project to have a big part in games this season, but the Badgers brought in freshmen Daniel Laatsch and Jake Martin and they should get a chance to play as they develop.
The top pairing of Inamoto and Ceulemans offers an interesting dynamic. In Inamoto, the Badgers have a 22-year-old veteran whose strength is as an at-home defender. Ceulemans’ game leans toward offense, and he’ll be a power play fixture.
Breakout potential
Anthony Kehrer put an injury-and-illness-laden start to 2020 behind him to have a quietly impressive first season with UW. Further growth will make his game harder to miss.
The number
431 — Games of NCAA experience among seven players returning from last season’s team. Ess and Inamoto lead the way with 136 and 132, respectively.
GOALIES
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|29
|Ben Garrity
|So.
|6-2
|193
|Rosemount, Minnesota
|31
|Cameron Rowe
|So.
|6-3
|218
|Wilmette, Illinois
|35
|Jared Moe
|Jr.
|6-4
|220
|New Prague, Minnesota
Breakdown
Cameron Rowe helped get the Badgers out of the goaltending doldrums with an impressive 2020-21 season, and he’s expected to get the first chance to start this season. Rowe was part of a successful platoon with Robbie Beydoun down the stretch, something that sorely was needed to push UW forward.
Rowe said he played his best when his mental outlook was to have fun with the opportunities. That frame of mind will be important in the sophomore matching or bettering the .933 save percentage from his first college season.
Breakout potential
The entrance via transfer of former Minnesota goalie Jared Moe adds some intrigue to the position. Moe, a Winnipeg sixth-round draft pick in 2018, started only 14 games in two seasons with the Gophers.
The number
5 — Shutouts recorded by the Badgers last season, the most since 2012-13. The last with more was 2006-07, when Brian Elliott and Shane Connelly combined for eight.