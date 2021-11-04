 Skip to main content
5 things to know about the Badgers men's hockey games against No. 5 Minnesota
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

5 things to know about the Badgers men's hockey games against No. 5 Minnesota

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota hockey

Badgers and Minnesota players face off during the Big Ten tournament championship game in March.

 JOHN MERSITS, SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE

It's a rematch of the 2021 Big Ten Championship Game when the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team plays No. 5 Minnesota on Friday and Saturday at the Kohl Center.

The Gophers won that matchup, the 300th game between the teams in a series that dates to 1922, after the Badgers beat them out by .002 in winning percentage for the regular-season title.

Here are five things to know about the games between UW (3-5, 1-1 Big Ten Conference) and Minnesota (5-3, 2-0):

Bantle looks ready

Forward Carson Bantle experienced a setback during practice two weeks ago in his return from a shoulder injury suffered during the Oct. 3 exhibition.

But the transfer from Michigan Tech now appears to be ready to make his official UW debut as long as doctors sign off.

"It's been frustrating mentally but I'm just working through it," Bantle said. "Everyone goes through it. It's been keeping a good attitude and being around the guys. They've been all good to me."

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 207 pounds, Bantle should bring some physical play to the front of the net. The Onalaska native and former Madison Capitols player scored only two goals in 19 games as a freshman at Michigan Tech but there's more offensive potential there, coach Tony Granato said.

"He gets chances, he's around it and he can help us in lots of different ways," Granato said.

University of Wisconsin men's hockey coach Tony Granato meets with the media on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, before UW's series against No. 5 Minnesota on Friday and Saturday.

No comforts of home

The Badgers won the season series against the Gophers for the first time in 12 years in 2020-21. Maybe not playing at the Kohl Center helped.

Minnesota is 9-2-1 in its last 12 games at UW's arena, which wasn't in use last season while fans weren't allowed to attend games. The teams split two games at LaBahn Arena.

The Gophers have scored at least six goals four times in their last 12 appearances at the Kohl Center and have outscored UW 56-31.

Return denied

Minnesota forward Grant Cruikshank is out for the series because of an injury suffered in last Saturday's victory against Notre Dame. The Delafield native, who transferred to the Gophers in the offseason, won't get a chance to play at the Kohl Center.

He committed to the Badgers in December 2014, when Mike Eaves was coach. He was due to sign a National Letter of Intent with UW in 2017 — after Granato took over — but didn't after an apparent dispute over the level of scholarship money.

UW forward Owen Lindmark and defensemen Tyler Inamoto and Mike Vorlicky are out for the series because of injuries. Inamoto returned to practice Wednesday in a no-contact jersey after missing the past five games.

Turnaround in goal

After winning the Mike Richter Award as last season's top goalie in Division I men's hockey, Minnesota's Jack LaFontaine didn't have the same look early this season. He allowed 17 goals over his first five games (an .855 save percentage), including five in a home loss to Minnesota Duluth.

Things have turned around in his last three starts, with a .940 save percentage and five goals allowed. He was the Big Ten's second star last week after winning two games against Notre Dame.

No red behind bench

Friday's game has been designated as a "Red Out" by the Badgers, who are encouraging fans to wear red. UW players will be wearing red sweaters that are normally used on the road.

Granato has a red blazer but he won't wear it to join in the colorful event.

"That was Badger Bob's trademark," he said, referencing the red sport coat sometimes worn by former Badgers coach Bob Johnson for games. "I cannot infringe on that."

Granato said he'll probably wear a red tie instead.

carson bantle mug 11-4

Bantle
