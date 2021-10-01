5 things to know about the Badgers' exhibition game against Minnesota Duluth and why it had to change format

The exhibition game that the University of Wisconsin and Minnesota Duluth men's hockey teams will play Sunday in Chippewa Falls won't look like the original plans.
The teams have the NCAA to thank for the opportunity to play before next week's regular-season openers, but they also have the NCAA to blame for making them change the format from what they wanted to do.
The national organization allowed for one exhibition game between NCAA teams with contests against Canadian colleges unlikely this season because of the pandemic. The Badgers and Bulldogs partnered up and found a site between the schools where they could play.
The intention from the coaches was to make it more of a scrimmage at Chippewa Area Ice Arena, with some live action but also scripted opportunities for special teams play and a shootout.
No good, the NCAA said. The exhibition games have to be played in the format of a regular-season game, with three 20-minute periods.
So that's what the sold-out crowd will see Sunday between the 11th-ranked Badgers and sixth-ranked Bulldogs, two 2021 NCAA Tournament teams that lost the major contributors to their offenses in the offseason.
Here are five more things to know about Sunday's 1 p.m. exhibition game.
Homecoming
Eau Claire natives Sam Stange and Zach Urdahl and Altoona's Daniel Laatsch never thought they'd be playing in a college game so close to home. Stange remembers being in awe when the Badgers held a preseason intrasquad scrimmage in Eau Claire in 2013.
"To be able to play at that level now and to be able to show other kids this level is something that will be pretty exciting," he said.
All 918 public tickets for the game were sold in just 17 minutes Sept. 15, and players were limited to two each.
Injury report
Badgers defenseman Mike Vorlicky won't play because of a lower-body injury. Coach Tony Granato said it's unclear how much time the junior will miss at the start of the season.
Center Owen Lindmark, whose return from offseason surgery to repair a lower-body injury has been slow, appears to be on pace to take part Sunday.
"We need a healthy Owen so we've got to be careful that he is ready to play," Granato said.
New look for power play
The offseason departures of Cole Caufield, Dylan Holloway, Linus Weissbach and Ty Pelton-Byce left only Roman Ahcan back from the top unit that was the driving force in UW leading the nation in power play conversion last season at 31.6%.
Ahcan returns to the front of the net on the power play with a first group that now includes Brock Caufield, Stange, Mathieu De St. Phalle and Corson Ceulemans.
The second group has Carson Bantle, Tarek Baker, Ryder Donovan, Liam Malmquist and Josh Ess. Max Johnson and Anthony Kehrer have stepped in for Donovan and Ess, respectively, at times in practice.
Centers of attention
The Badgers started practice with two center positions to fill and they have been auditioning options to join Baker and Lindmark down the middle. It looks like Dominick Mersch will center a line with Bantle and Donovan that has much more size than anything else UW can put together at forward.
Stange, who played right wing as a freshman, has been getting a look at center this preseason. Freshmen Malmquist and Caden Brown also have been working at the position in practice.
Granato said he's planning to shift line combinations each period Sunday to study different formations before UW starts the regular season Oct. 8-9 against Michigan Tech at the Kohl Center.
Bulldogs replacing key scorers
Minnesota Duluth will attempt this season to become only the fourth school to make five straight Frozen Four appearances. The last was Boston University (1974-78 and 1993-97); the others were before the NCAA Tournament field expanded past four teams (Michigan, 1948-57; Colorado College, 1948-52).
Like the Badgers, the Bulldogs lost a good chunk of their goal-scoring from the 2020-21 team to pro signings. Nick Swaney (Minnesota), Jackson Cates (Philadelphia) and Cole Koepke (Tampa Bay) accounted for 46% of the team's goals.
Forwards Kobe Roth and Koby Bender returned for their fifth NCAA season along with defensemen Louie Roehl and Matt Anderson.
The Badgers and the Bulldogs are scheduled to play a nonconference series in Duluth next season.