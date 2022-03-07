5 things to know about Clarkson, Wisconsin's opponent in the NCAA women's hockey tournament

The history between the women's hockey teams from the University of Wisconsin and Clarkson is brief but profound.

The Badgers will play the Golden Knights in a 6 p.m. NCAA tournament regional semifinal Thursday at Matthews Arena in Boston. The winner faces host Northeastern in Saturday's noon regional final.

Here are five things to know about Clarkson (22-11-3) and its all-time series with the Badgers (25-7-4):

The one that wasn't played

Clarkson was en route to Madison two years ago this week to play an NCAA quarterfinal game against the Badgers at LaBahn Arena. It had to bus from Potsdam, New York, to Montreal to get on two commercial flights heading west.

That game never happened because the NCAA shut down all winter sports championships because of the emerging COVID-19 pandemic on the day the Golden Knights were traveling.

The ones that were played

The Golden Knights have won only once in six games against the Badgers but it was the most consequential contest of the bunch.

Shea Tiley made 41 saves and Cayley Mercer scored twice in the third period of Clarkson's 3-0 victory in the 2017 NCAA championship game.

The Badgers won the other NCAA tournament meeting between the teams 5-0 in a 2019 Frozen Four semifinal to end two-time defending champion Clarkson's tournament winning streak at seven games. The Badgers enter this year's event as two-time defending champs with a six-game tournament winning streak.

UW and Clarkson also had two non-conference series in a three-season span. The Badgers got a tie and victory at home in January 2015 and won two games in Potsdam in October 2016.

Teammates reunited

When Daryl Watts won the Patty Kazmaier Award as NCAA women's hockey's top player in 2018, the center on her Boston College line was Caitrin Lonergan.

They'll be on the same ice together for a game Thursday for the first time since they both transferred away from the Eagles in 2019 — Watts to UW and Lonergan to Clarkson. Each is her team's leading scorer this season.

Lonergan, who centers the Knights' top line with Brooke McQuigge and Gabrielle David, has 16 goals and 46 points in 35 games. She was minus-4 in nine February games after starting the month at plus-23 for the season.

Slumping at the end

Coach Matt Desrosiers' team has lost four in a row entering the NCAA tournament, matching the Golden Knights' longest skid in the last 11 seasons. They were swept out of the ECAC Hockey quarterfinals by Quinnipiac on Feb. 25 and 26 and have scored only three goals in their last four games.

They're a beneficiary of the NCAA tournament expansion from eight to 11 teams this season and were the last at-large team to make the field. They had to sweat out the final weekend of conference tournament play and hope that teams that gained automatic qualifier spots by winning championships were already in position to make the NCAAs.

Connecticut's loss to Northeastern in the Hockey East final on Saturday was the last reassurance that Clarkson, which finished fifth in the ECAC regular-season standings, was going to appear in the NCAA tournament for the 10th time.

Change in goal

Sophomore Michelle Pasiechnyk is one of 12 semifinalists for this season's Women's Hockey Goalie of the Year Award but she didn't dress for the Knights' most recent outing, Game 2 of an ECAC quarterfinal series against Quinnipiac on Feb. 26.

Pasiechnyk, a former teammate of UW forward Maddi Wheeler with the Nepean Wildcats in Ontario, has a .930 save percentage, a 1.68 goals-against average and three shutouts this season.

Former Ohio State goalie Amanda Zeglen filled in for Pasiechnyk against the Bobcats.

