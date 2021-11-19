5 things to know about Badgers women's hockey games at St. Thomas

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team was off last week and it'll be off next week.

The only games in a three-week span for the top-ranked Badgers (13-0-1, 7-0-3-0 WCHA) are at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday against Division I newcomer St. Thomas (4-7-1, 2-7-0-1).

Here are five things to know going into the series in Mendota Heights, Minnesota:

Welcome to the WCHA

Seven weeks after Merrimack became the 37th team that the Badgers have played since starting as a program in 1999, St. Thomas will be the 38th.

The Tommies elevated their program to Division I status from Division III this season and joined the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.

Coach Joel Johnson is a former Minnesota assistant who's also serving as head coach of the U.S. Women's National Team leading into the Olympics.

St. Thomas' November schedule is a sign of some of what to expect from the WCHA. The Tommies lost to No. 2 Ohio State 8-1 and 6-2 two weeks ago and now host the top-ranked Badgers.

If these games similarly get out of hand, it's up to UW to keep the focus on how it's playing.