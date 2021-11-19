5 things to know about Badgers women's hockey games at St. Thomas

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team was off last week and it'll be off next week.
The only games in a three-week span for the top-ranked Badgers (13-0-1, 7-0-3-0 WCHA) are at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday against Division I newcomer St. Thomas (4-7-1, 2-7-0-1).
Here are five things to know going into the series in Mendota Heights, Minnesota:
Welcome to the WCHA
Seven weeks after Merrimack became the 37th team that the Badgers have played since starting as a program in 1999, St. Thomas will be the 38th.
The Tommies elevated their program to Division I status from Division III this season and joined the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.
Coach Joel Johnson is a former Minnesota assistant who's also serving as head coach of the U.S. Women's National Team leading into the Olympics.
St. Thomas' November schedule is a sign of some of what to expect from the WCHA. The Tommies lost to No. 2 Ohio State 8-1 and 6-2 two weeks ago and now host the top-ranked Badgers.
If these games similarly get out of hand, it's up to UW to keep the focus on how it's playing.
"We're a good team and I think we have good habits," center Brette Pettet said. "But sometimes in certain games it's easy to let them go if you have faith that you might be able to get away with them. It's easy to do and it's hard to sometimes regain those good habits."
Tommies leading scorer Luci Bianchi is the niece of former Badgers men's hockey player Joe Bianchi.
Scoring drought
Sophie Shirley's longest stretch without a goal in her first three years with the Badgers was four games. She's up to nine without a score now despite a recent movement in lines intended to spark a change.
Shirley scored twice against St. Cloud State on Oct. 9 but hasn't found the net since. The Badgers swapped left wings Daryl Watts and Maddi Wheeler during an Oct. 30 game at Minnesota State and kept it that way in the last series against Bemidji State. That has Shirley on a line with Watts and Pettet, a potent group last season.
Despite the goal slowdown, Shirley is still fourth on the team with 15 points.
Back after a break
UW is 6-1 in the first game after an in-season layoff of at least 10 days since the start of the 2019-20 campaign.
The only loss was last season at Minnesota Duluth.
Climbing the charts
Watts is one goal away from tying former New Hampshire and Boston University standout Jenn Wakefield for seventh on the all-time Division I women's hockey list with 119 in her career.
She needs 12 more points to enter the top five in that category.
One of the best starts
The Badgers are on a 14-game unbeaten streak to start the season, tied for fourth-longest in program history.
The 2006-07 team also was 13-0-1 before losing to Minnesota Duluth. The longer unbeaten streaks to begin a season were 16 in 2017-18, 18 in 2015-16 and 20 in 2008-09.
Badgers by position: Learn more about the 2021-22 Wisconsin women's hockey team
FORWARDS
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|8
|Makenna Webster
|So.
|5-2
|St. Louis
|9
|Sophie Shirley
|Sr.
|5-9
|Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
|12
|Grace Shirley
|Jr.
|5-7
|Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
|15
|Caitlin Schneider
|5th-Sr.
|5-4
|Glenview, Illinois
|16
|Maddie Posick
|5th-Sr.
|5-7
|Stoughton
|18
|Marianne Picard
|Fr.
|5-6
|Repentigny, Quebec
|19
|Daryl Watts
|5th-Sr.
|5-6
|Toronto
|20
|Brette Pettet
|5th-Sr.
|5-3
|Kentville, Nova Scotia
|23
|Sarah Wozniewicz
|Fr.
|5-7
|Cochrane, Alberta
|26
|Casey O'Brien
|So.
|5-4
|Milton, Massachusetts
|28
|Maddi Wheeler
|So.
|5-4
|Erinsville, Ontario
Breakdown
The Badgers have the potential to form the most potent line in the country with left wing Daryl Watts, center Brette Pettet and right wing Sophie Shirley. They combined to score 42 of the team's 79 goals last season, including an NCAA-best 19 by Watts. But it's also worth considering that UW might be able to better fill its offensive depth by spreading them over the top two lines like the team did last postseason.
Casey O'Brien has the makings of a top-six center and the Badgers need it because that's not a position with a large amount of depth. Makenna Webster was the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player last season after she scored in both the semifinal and championship games. O'Brien, Webster and Maddi Wheeler got only about half of the games that freshmen normally experience in their first year, so their growth curve will continue into this season.
With Britta Curl and Lacey Eden competing for spots on the U.S. Olympic team, the Badgers will need bigger roles out of some returning players who had been used sparingly in the past and quick contributions from freshmen Marianne Picard and Sarah Wozniewicz.
Breakout potential
Caitlin Schneider scored only twice last season after recording nine goals as a junior. The Badgers could use a boost from her and she should get the opportunity to provide it.
The number
49% | UW's faceoff winning percentage in 2020-21, ranking 17th of 30 NCAA teams. The Badgers were first at 60.5% in 2019-20.
DEFENDERS
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|3
|Sophie Helgeson
|Fr.
|5-6
|Roseau, Minnesota
|5
|Kendra Nealey
|Sr.
|5-11
|Madison
|13
|Grace Bowlby
|5th-Sr.
|5-8
|Edina, Minnesota
|14
|Mayson Toft
|So.
|5-8
|Lowry, Minnesota
|21
|Nicole LaMantia
|Sr.
|5-4
|Wayne, Illinois
|24
|Katie Kotlowski
|R-So.
|5-10
|Warroad, Minnesota
|25
|Chayla Edwards
|Jr.
|5-9
|Cleveland
Breakdown
The Badgers will feel the loss of Natalie Buchbinder, who was selected for the U.S. Olympic residency process, but the entrance of Kendra Nealey via transfer from Cornell should help provide some cover. Nealey didn't play last season because the Ivy League canceled the schedule during the pandemic. She'll be able to take advantage of a less strenuous beginning for UW, which isn't set to face a ranked team until playing at Minnesota Duluth on Oct. 15 and 17, to get back up to speed.
Grace Bowlby led NCAA defenders with 18 assists last season and was UW's first first-team All-American at the position since Meaghan Mikkelson in 2007. Bowlby played in all 136 games over her first four seasons with the team. Nicole LaMantia was just as dependable in her first three campaigns, going 98 for 98. Chayla Edwards gives the Badgers a stable presence in the defensive zone and a willingness to block shots.
UW traditionally is stingy on defense stemming from good puck control and movement in its zone. This season shouldn't be much different in those areas.
Breakout potential
Katie Kotlowski had a quietly effective redshirt freshman season in 2020-21 playing alongside Bowlby. Even if her defensive partner gets most of the accolades, Kotlowski's contributions won't go unnoticed for long.
The number
3 | Goals scored last season by Badgers defenders. Two were by LaMantia, one by Buchbinder.
GOALIES
Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Height
|Hometown
|1
|Jane Gervais
|R-Fr.
|5-8
|Valcourt, Quebec
|29
|Kennedy Blair
|5th-Sr.
|5-7
|Bismarck, North Dakota
|30
|Cami Kronish
|R-Jr.
|6-0
|New York
Breakdown
The Badgers have been reliant on transfers in goal for the last half decade, and this season is shaping up to be no different. Kennedy Blair is entering her sixth year of college at her third school. She started at North Dakota but the school ended its women's hockey program after her redshirt year in 2016-17. She then played three years at Mercyhurst before backstopping the Badgers' NCAA championship last season.
Goalies originally recruited by UW have started only five of the team's 136 games in the last four seasons, since Kristen Campbell arrived after North Dakota's shutdown. Transfer movement has kept the Badgers strong at a position that has produced two Patty Kazmaier Award winners and four All-Americans for UW in the last 15 years.
Blair's .935 save percentage last season was a career best but good for only 13th nationally. That's a top 10 stat in most seasons but the shortened 2020-21 campaign featured less scoring on average.
Breakout potential
Jane Gervais' development will be an item to monitor. She redshirted last season after arriving from the powerhouse Stanstead College prep team in Quebec.
The number
24.52 | Average shots on goal per game faced by Badgers goalies last season. It was the first time since the 2013-14 season that the number was above 20.