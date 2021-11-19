 Skip to main content
5 things to know about Badgers women's hockey games at St. Thomas
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Kennedy Blair

Badgers goaltender Kennedy Blair blocks a shot by St. Cloud State in the first period of an Oct. 9 game at LaBahn Arena.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team was off last week and it'll be off next week.

The only games in a three-week span for the top-ranked Badgers (13-0-1, 7-0-3-0 WCHA) are at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday against Division I newcomer St. Thomas (4-7-1, 2-7-0-1).

Here are five things to know going into the series in Mendota Heights, Minnesota:

Welcome to the WCHA

Seven weeks after Merrimack became the 37th team that the Badgers have played since starting as a program in 1999, St. Thomas will be the 38th.

The Tommies elevated their program to Division I status from Division III this season and joined the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.

Coach Joel Johnson is a former Minnesota assistant who's also serving as head coach of the U.S. Women's National Team leading into the Olympics.

St. Thomas' November schedule is a sign of some of what to expect from the WCHA. The Tommies lost to No. 2 Ohio State 8-1 and 6-2 two weeks ago and now host the top-ranked Badgers.

If these games similarly get out of hand, it's up to UW to keep the focus on how it's playing.

"We're a good team and I think we have good habits," center Brette Pettet said. "But sometimes in certain games it's easy to let them go if you have faith that you might be able to get away with them. It's easy to do and it's hard to sometimes regain those good habits."

Tommies leading scorer Luci Bianchi is the niece of former Badgers men's hockey player Joe Bianchi.

University of Wisconsin women's hockey goaltender Kennedy Blair talks the first games against St. Thomas on Saturday and Sunday and how recovery is important for her during the season.

Scoring drought

Sophie Shirley's longest stretch without a goal in her first three years with the Badgers was four games. She's up to nine without a score now despite a recent movement in lines intended to spark a change.

Shirley scored twice against St. Cloud State on Oct. 9 but hasn't found the net since. The Badgers swapped left wings Daryl Watts and Maddi Wheeler during an Oct. 30 game at Minnesota State and kept it that way in the last series against Bemidji State. That has Shirley on a line with Watts and Pettet, a potent group last season.

Despite the goal slowdown, Shirley is still fourth on the team with 15 points.

Back after a break

UW is 6-1 in the first game after an in-season layoff of at least 10 days since the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

The only loss was last season at Minnesota Duluth.

Climbing the charts

Watts is one goal away from tying former New Hampshire and Boston University standout Jenn Wakefield for seventh on the all-time Division I women's hockey list with 119 in her career.

She needs 12 more points to enter the top five in that category.

One of the best starts

The Badgers are on a 14-game unbeaten streak to start the season, tied for fourth-longest in program history.

The 2006-07 team also was 13-0-1 before losing to Minnesota Duluth. The longer unbeaten streaks to begin a season were 16 in 2017-18, 18 in 2015-16 and 20 in 2008-09.

