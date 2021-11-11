5 things to know about Badgers men's hockey games at No. 15 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team is back where its road to a 2020-21 Big Ten regular-season championship started and where its hopes for a playoff title ended.
UW swept Notre Dame to open last season, then returned in March for the Big Ten playoff tournament. It lost to Minnesota in the title game after beating Penn State in overtime in the semifinals.
Here are five things to know about the Badgers’ games at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday against the 15th-ranked Fighting Irish.
Patience rewarded
Brock Caufield had his first 37 shot attempts this season get saved, get blocked or miss the net.
No. 38 was finally a goal, scored into an empty net on Oct. 29 at Michigan. So was No. 40, scored to tie last Friday’s game against Minnesota in the third period. So was No. 43, scored in overtime after No. 42 hit the post.
It’s starting to come together for Caufield, who was named the Big Ten’s third star for last week’s games.
“He’s been outstanding at both ends of the rink,” coach Tony Granato said. “And it’s nice to see him finally be rewarded with two great goals.”
Maybe that sounds familiar: It took Cole Caufield 34 shot attempts to get his first goal last season, then he scored four in 12 attempts on his way to 30.
Brock Caufield continued his shooting prowess in practice this week, hitting the corners with a few impressive shots on Tuesday.
Transfers find space in crease
Recruiting goaltenders has been a precarious job for college hockey coaches because they get only rare chances to bring in players at a game-changing position.
The opening of the free one-time transfer has changed the circumstances, and both the Badgers and Notre Dame have taken advantage.
UW has Minnesota transfer Jared Moe set to make Friday’s start against the Irish. He’s 10th nationally with a .937 save percentage.
Notre Dame gave both starts in last week’s home sweep of Holy Cross to Matthew Galajda, formerly of Cornell. A first-team All-American and a Hobey Baker Award finalist in 2018, Galajda is tied for fourth on the career men’s hockey shutout lists with 20.
Irish coach Jeff Jackson wasn’t ready to anoint Galajda as the full-time No. 1 ahead of Ryan Bischel this week.
“But he’s taken a step,” Jackson said. “And that’s a big part of it for me. I think just playing real quiet in goal and not giving up a lot of second shots from the initial shot, to me, that’s one of the more important qualities of a great goaltender.”
Rare rally
Last Friday’s 4-3 overtime victory against Minnesota was UW’s first triumph in 35 games when trailing after the second period. UW is 5-70-5 under Granato when it’s behind after 40 minutes.
The Badgers haven’t won a game when they’ve trailed by two or more entering the third period since Nov. 1, 2008, at North Dakota. UW is 0-95-5 since facing a deficit of at least two goals at the start of the third.
On the other side, the Badgers are 21-0-1 in their last 22 games when leading or tied after two. The only tie was Feb. 20 last season against Notre Dame when UW led 3-1 but ended in a 5-5 draw.
Injury forces changes
Tyler Inamoto is back in the lineup after missing the last seven games — his longest stretch away in his five-year UW career — with a lower-body injury.
But fellow defenseman Corson Ceulemans is out after taking a hit to the head by Minnesota’s Matt Staudacher last Saturday. Staudacher was suspended for one game by the Big Ten.
Ceulemans was the quarterback of the Badgers’ top power-play unit, which scored twice in five chances last weekend. UW changed to a five-forward set in the top group this week, with Caufield running the top of the zone and Roman Ahcan, Caden Brown, Mathieu De St. Phalle and Carson Bantle in front of him.
From Badgers to Irish
Jordy Murray played for the Badgers from 2008 to 2011 before starting a pro career in Switzerland that was cut short by concussions. Now he’s behind the Notre Dame bench as a volunteer coach.
Murray has worked as a skills coach with NHL players in the offseason and Jackson didn’t need much in the way of an introduction to the Murray family: He coached against Jordy’s dad, Andy, in international play and when the latter was at Western Michigan.
“His development background was a real positive for us,” Jackson said of Jordy Murray. “I think he’s done a great job working with our guys in development situations. We’re really excited to have him with us and he’s done a great job so far.”