5 things to know about Badgers men's hockey games at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is looking to extend one streak and break another when it plays at Michigan State.

The Badgers (4-8, 1-4-1-0 Big Ten Conference) have won five in a row against the Spartans (6-5-1, 1-3-0-0) but enter Friday's game with three straight losses. Two were last weekend at Notre Dame after a defeat against Minnesota.

Here are five things to know about the games at 6 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday against the Spartans.

Power shortage

There's no chance of scoring on the power play if a team doesn't get a shot on goal. The Badgers haven't been able to force the opposing goalie to make a save on six of their last 14 power plays.

Included was a three-minute power play against Minnesota on Nov. 6 where UW attempted five shots but had three blocked, one hit the post and one missed the net.

The Badgers also are attempting shots less frequently on the power play than their opponents do — one every 41 seconds compared to one every 26 seconds.

UW scored on its first power play last Friday, then seemed to be less aggressive for the rest of the series against Notre Dame.