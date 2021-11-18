5 things to know about Badgers men's hockey games at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is looking to extend one streak and break another when it plays at Michigan State.
The Badgers (4-8, 1-4-1-0 Big Ten Conference) have won five in a row against the Spartans (6-5-1, 1-3-0-0) but enter Friday's game with three straight losses. Two were last weekend at Notre Dame after a defeat against Minnesota.
Here are five things to know about the games at 6 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday against the Spartans.
Power shortage
There's no chance of scoring on the power play if a team doesn't get a shot on goal. The Badgers haven't been able to force the opposing goalie to make a save on six of their last 14 power plays.
Included was a three-minute power play against Minnesota on Nov. 6 where UW attempted five shots but had three blocked, one hit the post and one missed the net.
The Badgers also are attempting shots less frequently on the power play than their opponents do — one every 41 seconds compared to one every 26 seconds.
UW scored on its first power play last Friday, then seemed to be less aggressive for the rest of the series against Notre Dame.
"We started passing the puck back and forth to each other instead of delivering it to the net, giving our net-front and our pocket guy or our bumper guy a chance to get rebounds," Badgers coach Tony Granato said. "We didn't get enough pucks there to give ourselves a chance to fight for those tough-area goals."
UW had one goal in its first 27 power-play tries. Its production has increased since, with three scores in its last 13.
Michigan State, meanwhile, already has scored more power-play goals this season (eight) than it did last season (five).
Important return
Michigan State forward Mitchell Lewandowski missed five games with an injury. His return last week helped the Spartans to a non-conference sweep of Ferris State.
The fifth-year player scored in last Thursday's 2-0 victory and added two assists Saturday as the Spartans rallied from a 3-0 road deficit for a 4-3 win.
Having Lewandowski in the lineup lets Michigan State put more pieces in place.
"We just get more out of every line," coach Danton Cole said. "We've got guys more in line to where we have them projected and where their roles are. Everybody plays better when they're within that. He brings the scoring and he's a threat on the ice all the time."
Since falling behind Michigan 3-0 in the first period on Nov. 6, the Spartans haven't allowed an even-strength goal in eight periods. They conceded two power-play goals and a short-handed score last Saturday.
Stopping at 1
The Badgers scored only one goal in the series at Notre Dame last weekend. It was only the second time in five-plus seasons under Granato that UW failed to reach two goals in a series.
The other was Nov. 16-17, 2018, in 4-0 and 3-1 losses at Ohio State. The Badgers followed that up with a pair of ties at Michigan the following week.
An elusive 6th
UW has outscored Michigan State 19-3 in its five-game winning streak in the series.
The five-game run matches the Badgers' longest against the Spartans. UW is 0-3-1 when seeking a sixth straight victory in the series. Those attempts came in 1973, 1978, 2014 and 2017.
From the infirmary
For the second straight week, a Badgers defenseman has exited the lineup while one is reentering.
Freshman Jake Martin is out for the series because of a non-COVID illness. Corson Ceulemans is back in after missing last week's series with a head injury.
Forward Max Johnson is out after he received an open-ice check last Friday at Notre Dame.
Center Owen Lindmark, who has missed the last six games with a reaggravated lower-body injury, is on the trip and is expected to play Friday.
"I tried to play through some things at the beginning of the year and I wasn't helping the team out," said Lindmark, who had offseason surgery on a lower-body injury. "I just had to be like, I've got to get better. I've got to attack this and make sure it's not a year-long thing."