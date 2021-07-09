4 Badgers players picked for US Olympic residency, taking some punch out of Wisconsin's lineup

Four players who could have been part of the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's chase of a third straight NCAA championship this season will instead seek a spot on the U.S. Olympic team.

Forwards Britta Curl and Lacey Eden and defenders Natalie Buchbinder and Caroline Harvey were announced Friday as being among 27 players picked for the USA Hockey residency program that will begin in October.

In all, eight current or former Badgers players are in the group, tied with Minnesota for the most. Goaltender Alex Cavallini and forwards Brianna Decker, Hilary Knight and Abby Roque were the UW alums picked for the residency program that will be based in Blaine, Minnesota.

The selection of Curl, Eden, Buchbinder and Harvey gives some more clarity to how the two-time defending NCAA champion's roster will look when the season begins in September. Decisions for some of last year's seniors who could use an extra year of eligibility, however, haven't been finalized.