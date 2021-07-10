 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Badgers picked for US Olympic residency, hurting quest for third straight women's hockey title
0 Comments
topical alert
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

4 Badgers picked for US Olympic residency, hurting quest for third straight women's hockey title

  • 0
Britta Curl

Britta Curl celebrates her 3-on-3 overtime goal against Ohio State on Feb. 16, 2020.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Four players who could have been part of the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's chase of a third straight NCAA championship this season will instead seek a spot on the U.S. Olympic team.

Forwards Britta Curl and Lacey Eden and defenders Natalie Buchbinder and Caroline Harvey were announced Friday as being among 27 players picked for the USA Hockey residency program that will begin in October.

In all, eight current or former Badgers players are in the group, tied with Minnesota for the most. Goaltender Alex Cavallini and forwards Brianna Decker, Hilary Knight and Abby Roque were the UW alums picked for the residency program that will be based in Blaine, Minnesota.

The selection of Curl, Eden, Buchbinder and Harvey gives some more clarity to how the two-time defending NCAA champion's roster will look when the season begins in September. Decisions for some of last year's seniors who could use an extra year of eligibility, however, haven't been finalized.

Leading forward and 2021 NCAA championship game overtime goal-scorer Daryl Watts wasn't selected for Canada's Olympic centralization and said she's planning to return to UW for 2021-22. Center Brette Pettet and goaltender Kennedy Blair also said they intend to be back with the Badgers.

Not having Curl and Eden will take some punch out of the UW lineup. Curl has 45 goals in 98 career games in three seasons for the Badgers and has been part of the top two lines consistently.

Members of the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team finish their virtual celebration of Saturday's NCAA championship victory.

Eden burst onto the scene in January after joining the team for the second semester; she was originally planning to play at Princeton but the Tigers didn't have a season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She was fourth on the team with eight goals despite playing in only 15 of 21 games. Her overtime score against Ohio State on March 7 won the Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoff championship.

UW is still scheduled to have seven defensemen on the roster despite losing Buchbinder, a fifth-year senior, and 18-year-old incoming freshman Harvey, the youngest player picked for U.S. residency. That's if Grace Bowlby returns for a fifth season.

The Badgers added Kendra Nealey as a transfer from Cornell and incoming freshman Sophie Helgeson to the defense in the offseason.

Cavallini, Decker and Knight were on the 2018 U.S. Olympic team that won the gold medal. Roque finished her Badgers career in 2020 and has impressed in international play.

Madison native and 2018 Olympian Amanda Kessel also was selected for the residency program, which includes seven players who were in NCAA hockey last season.

USA Hockey said it will pick 25 of the 27 centralized players for the World Championship that was rescheduled for Aug. 21-30 in Calgary, Alberta.

A final 23-player Olympic roster is expected to be named in late December or early January.

Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers women's hockey games in the 2020-21 season

Read stories from University of Wisconsin women's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.

Lacey Eden's overtime goal gives Badgers women's hockey team its ninth WCHA playoff championship
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Lacey Eden's overtime goal gives Badgers women's hockey team its ninth WCHA playoff championship

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Eden scored 42 seconds into overtime as the Badgers defeated Ohio State.

Makenna Webster's 2 goals lead Badgers women's hockey team into WCHA championship game
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Makenna Webster's 2 goals lead Badgers women's hockey team into WCHA championship game

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Minnesota twice pulls within one goal in the third period, but UW holds on in the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals.

Late Brette Pettet tying goal, Daryl Watts OT score give Badgers women's hockey team WCHA title
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Late Brette Pettet tying goal, Daryl Watts OT score give Badgers women's hockey team WCHA title

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Badgers won their fifth WCHA regular-season title in the last six years with a frantic finish at Minnesota Duluth.

Minnesota Duluth stops Badgers' unbeaten run, forces final-day showdown for WCHA title
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Minnesota Duluth stops Badgers' unbeaten run, forces final-day showdown for WCHA title

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Gabbie Hughes scored twice for the seventh-ranked Bulldogs, who can pass the Badgers for the crown with another victory Saturday.

Grace and Sophie Shirley both score twice as Badgers complete sweep of Bemidji State
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Grace and Sophie Shirley both score twice as Badgers complete sweep of Bemidji State

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

It was the 11th multiple-goal game with the Badgers for Sophie Shirley but just the first for her younger sister.

Badgers women's hockey team keeps focused in shutout of Bemidji State
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Badgers women's hockey team keeps focused in shutout of Bemidji State

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Kennedy Blair made 12 saves for her fourth shutout of the season, and four players scored goals in the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team’s 4-0 victory against Bemidji State at LaBahn Arena.

Gophers erase Badgers women's hockey team's 2-goal lead for tie
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Gophers erase Badgers women's hockey team's 2-goal lead for tie

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

A day after No. 1 UW rallied for an overtime victory, No. 2 Minnesota earned a split of six points in the series by fighting back for a 2-2 tie and a shootout win.

Daryl Watts scores in overtime, Badgers women's hockey team completes rally against Minnesota
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Daryl Watts scores in overtime, Badgers women's hockey team completes rally against Minnesota

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Daryl Watts' NCAA-leading 13th goal of the season and second of the game on a 3-on-1 rush finished off a comeback from a two-goal deficit in the third period.

Badgers complete sweep of St. Cloud State thanks to late Lacey Eden goal
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Badgers complete sweep of St. Cloud State thanks to late Lacey Eden goal

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

A day after winning 10-0, the Badgers didn't lead Saturday until the final two minutes.

With hat tricks from Brette Pettet and Daryl Watts, top-ranked Badgers rout St. Cloud State
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

With hat tricks from Brette Pettet and Daryl Watts, top-ranked Badgers rout St. Cloud State

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Badgers have won 26 straight games against the Huskies.

Third-period goals by Daryl Watts, Brette Pettet give No. 2 Badgers sweep of No. 1 Minnesota
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Third-period goals by Daryl Watts, Brette Pettet give No. 2 Badgers sweep of No. 1 Minnesota

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The Badgers broke out of a scoring funk with an unprecedented offensive showing against their archrivals.

Traffic around net helps No. 2 Badgers women's hockey team hammer No. 1 Minnesota
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Traffic around net helps No. 2 Badgers women's hockey team hammer No. 1 Minnesota

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Five players scored and Kennedy Blair made 30 saves as the Badgers erased some of the bad taste from last week's split with Ohio State.

Left chasing for most of the game, No. 1 Badgers fall in overtime to No. 4 Ohio State
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Left chasing for most of the game, No. 1 Badgers fall in overtime to No. 4 Ohio State

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Coach Mark Johnson said the Badgers "didn't do a very good job with the puck" in losing to the Buckeyes.

Third-period rally lifts Badgers past Ohio State in first home game of season
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Third-period rally lifts Badgers past Ohio State in first home game of season

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Daryl Watts and Nicole LaMantia score in the final period, and UW gets 28 saves from Kennedy Blair.

Brette Pettet's third-period goal enough for Badgers to complete sweep of Minnesota State
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Brette Pettet's third-period goal enough for Badgers to complete sweep of Minnesota State

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Badgers goalie Kennedy Blair made 11 of her 21 saves in the third period as she shut out an opponent for the second time in four games this season.

Badgers end 5-week layoff with victory behind late Daryl Watts goal
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Badgers end 5-week layoff with victory behind late Daryl Watts goal

  • Todd D. Milewski | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Daryl Watts scored on the power play with 3:15 remaining as the top-ranked Badgers defeated Minnesota State.

Top-ranked Badgers women's hockey team beats Ohio State for series split
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical

Top-ranked Badgers women's hockey team beats Ohio State for series split

  • STATE JOURNAL STAFF
  • 0

Junior Sophie Shirley becomes 18th player in program history to reach 50 career goals.

Ohio State's 3-goal first period spoils Badgers women's hockey opener
Wisconsin Badgers Hockey
topical alert

Ohio State's 3-goal first period spoils Badgers women's hockey opener

  • STATE JOURNAL STAFF
  • 0

Sloppiness in the defensive zone led to the Badgers falling behind, coach Mark Johnson said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics