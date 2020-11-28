4 Badgers men's hockey players out for Saturday game; sources say COVID-19 involved

Four University of Wisconsin men's hockey players are out of the lineup for Saturday's game against Arizona State, and sources said there has been a positive coronavirus test among them.

Forwards Roman Ahcan, Tarek Baker, Dominick Mersch and Ty Pelton-Byce weren't on the Badgers' line chart for the game. A team spokesperson said only that they were unavailable for Saturday and wouldn't confirm that it was related to a positive COVID-19 test or potential exposure to someone who tested positive.

Pelton-Byce has missed the last three games because of a concussion. It was unclear which player in the group tested positive and which ones were being held out because of close contact.

The absence of Ahcan, Baker, Mersch and Pelton-Byce depletes the Badgers' forward corps. Already missing center Dylan Holloway, who's riding out a pause at Canada's World Junior Championship evaluation camp in Alberta because of undisclosed positive COVID-19 tests, UW was down to nine forwards available Saturday.

Defensemen Shay Donovan and Luke LaMaster were listed as forwards on the line chart.

The Badgers also have games scheduled Sunday against Arizona State, Thursday and Friday at Ohio State and Dec. 8-9 at Michigan State before a break for exams and the holidays.

