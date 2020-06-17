4 Badgers men's hockey players invited to 2020 World Junior Summer Showcase

Led by Team USA World Junior Championship veterans Cole Caufield and Alex Turcotte, four UW forwards are among the 43 invited to the 2020 World Junior Summer Showcase slated for July 24-Aug. 1 in Plymouth, Michigan.
Joining Turcotte, who signed a professional contract after last season with the Los Angeles Kings, and sophomore Caufield at the camp are sophomore Owen Lindmark and incoming freshman Sam Stange.
This camp will help the staff evaluate candidates for the the U.S. National Junior Team that will compete in the IIHF World Junior Championship set for Dec. 26, 2020, through Jan. 5, 2021, in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!