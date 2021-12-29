3rd-period rally, Zach Urdahl shootout goal give Wisconsin the title at the inaugural Holiday Face-Off

MILWAUKEE — The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team came to the inaugural Holiday Face-Off looking to pull a championship out of a season that has had more down stretches than positives.
The way that Badgers players poured off the bench when Zach Urdahl scored in the sixth round of a shootout Wednesday at Fiserv Forum showed how much it meant to them.
UW rallied from a two-goal deficit against No. 16 Providence after two periods for a 2-2 tie in a tense championship game. Then Jared Moe stopped five of six shots in the shootout and Urdahl gave the Badgers the trophy.
“They deserved an opportunity to celebrate like they did,” Badgers coach Tony Granato said.
Freshman defenseman Corson Ceulemans scored a goal and set up one by Mathieu De St. Phalle as the Badgers came back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period.
They dominated the five-minute, 3-on-3 overtime session but couldn’t get the winner there.
It just let the drama build as the shootout went into three rounds of sudden-death shots. Moe gloved down Nick Poisson’s attempt in the top of the sixth before Urdahl buried a quick shot between the pads of Providence goaltender Jaxson Stauber.
“I was going to a go-to move, something I knew that I had success with before,” Urdahl said.
Ceulemans scored with a centering pass that banked in off the skate of Providence’s Chase Yoder to start the comeback just over two minutes into the third period.
With just over four minutes remaining in regulation, he drove to the net from the right side, leaving the puck for De St. Phalle to tap in for the equalizer.
“In the third period, we just had that mindset where we didn’t want to lose,” said Ceulemans, who was named the tournament’s top defenseman. “We just went out there and battled as hard as we could. We got a few lucky bounces. Our team had that mentality where we’re not going to be denied.”
Before the Badgers (6-12-2) could even get to their rally, Moe had to face a breakaway chance by Poisson early in the third period that could have put the Friars ahead 3-0.
“We were going to ask him to make saves because we had to try to open it up and play a little bit more offensive than we did in the first two periods,” Granato said. “You’re going to need a goalie to stand up and make that big save and he did.”
Providence (15-7-1) took a 2-0 lead with goals by Matt Koopman and Alex Esposito 61 seconds apart in the second period.
Koopman eluded Badgers defenseman Daniel Laatsch in battling for the puck in front of the net. Moe lost his stick seconds earlier and Koopman’s second effort in front went past where the stick would have been.
Moe got caught looking the wrong way when Esposito made it 2-0. The goalie’s head followed Cody Monds behind the net but Monds dished the puck out front to Esposito for a putaway into the open half of the net.
The Friars were 11-0 this season when leading after two periods but Ceulemans’ goal early in the third changed the tone of the game.
“Once they get a goal at home here and the crowd gets (going), certainly the momentum will shift in a hockey game,” Providence associate head coach Ron Rolston said. “It was a deflator for us, I think, just the way it went in.”
It was the spark that the Badgers needed and a little out of character for this season.
“We haven’t had many bounces like that and then from that we got some momentum,” Granato said. “We were able to fight through it.”
The Holiday Face-Off championship trophy was sitting on the table in front of Urdahl as he tried to explain what the shootout victory could mean to the team going forward.
“I think it sets a standard going into the second half now,” said Urdahl, who scored his first collegiate goal in Tuesday’s semifinal overtime victory against Yale. “We had our struggles in the first half and I think this tournament was a great chance to prove ourselves.”
Falcons take third
Adam Pitters’ lacrosse-style goal from behind the net in the second period was the winner as Bowling Green defeated Yale 2-1 in the third-place game. Christian Stoever made 34 saves for the Falcons (9-8-3) against the Bulldogs (3-9).
Wisconsin 0 0 2 0 — 2
Providence 0 2 0 0 — 2
Second period: P — Koopman 3 (Ruikka), 12:06; Esposito 1 (Monds, Crozier), 13:07. Penalties: Ceulemans, W, 4:26; Bantle, W, 15:38; Richard, P, 15:38.
Third period: W — Ceulemans 3, 2:05; De St. Phalle 4 (Bantle, Ceulemans), 15:54. Penalties: Richard, P (double minor), 16:22; Mersch, W, 16:22.
Shootout: W 2 (Caufield, Urdahl), P 1 (Ford), 6 rounds.
Saves: W (Moe 9-11-10-1) 31; P (Stauber 10-10-12-5) 37. Power plays: W 0-for-1; P 0-for-1. Att. — 6,225.