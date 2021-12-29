3rd-period rally, Zach Urdahl shootout goal give Wisconsin the title at the inaugural Holiday Face-Off

“I was going to a go-to move, something I knew that I had success with before,” Urdahl said.

Ceulemans scored with a centering pass that banked in off the skate of Providence’s Chase Yoder to start the comeback just over two minutes into the third period.

With just over four minutes remaining in regulation, he drove to the net from the right side, leaving the puck for De St. Phalle to tap in for the equalizer.

“In the third period, we just had that mindset where we didn’t want to lose,” said Ceulemans, who was named the tournament’s top defenseman. “We just went out there and battled as hard as we could. We got a few lucky bounces. Our team had that mentality where we’re not going to be denied.”

Before the Badgers (6-12-2) could even get to their rally, Moe had to face a breakaway chance by Poisson early in the third period that could have put the Friars ahead 3-0.

“We were going to ask him to make saves because we had to try to open it up and play a little bit more offensive than we did in the first two periods,” Granato said. “You’re going to need a goalie to stand up and make that big save and he did.”