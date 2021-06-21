3 reasons why the Seattle Kraken might make Wisconsin's Tony Granato their inaugural coach

His elite-level offensive traits emerged before the Stevens Point native debuted with the Badgers in 2019, but the development of Caufield as more of a full-ice player has been partially attributed to his time under Granato at UW. Caufield isn't yet used in key defensive situations for Montreal and he still has work to do in coverages, but he took a major leap between his freshman and sophomore years.

Granato's brother Don, who finished last season as interim coach with the NHL's Buffalo Sabres, has been known for his work with young players; it seems to run in the family. If the Kraken plan to go with a young roster, a coach who knows how to relate to them could be a good fit.

There's already a Granato on staff in Seattle

Seattle made history in September 2019 when it hired former U.S. Olympic captain Cammi Granato, Tony Granato's younger sister, as the first female pro scout for an NHL team.

Pro scouts generally don't have much input into coaching decisions, so it seems unlikely that Cammi Granato has a voice in the process. But if you're going with one Granato, maybe there's room for two.

