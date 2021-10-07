3 keys to success in 2021-22 for the Badgers men's hockey team

The signs of whether a University of Wisconsin men’s hockey season will finish in the NCAA tournament or end up falling short of that goal don’t always show up early.
The Badgers were at or below .500 at the 10-game mark the last three times that they qualified for the national tournament. UW was 5-5 last season, 4-5-1 in 2013-14 and 1-7-2 in 2012-13.
The first five series this season have the Badgers playing three teams that are among the small group that can say failing to make the Frozen Four would be a disappointment. A non-conference series at defending NCAA runner-up St. Cloud State, the Big Ten opening series at uber-talented Michigan and a pair of home games against on-the-rise Minnesota give UW a three-week window into its national standing.
The Badgers lead into that with home series against Michigan Tech on Friday and Saturday and Army West Point on Oct. 14-15, so there’s a premium on getting the lineup figured out in those outings.
But the first month isn’t make or break for UW, which has been around .500 at the end of the first half in each of coach Tony Granato’s first five seasons. Two ended with winning records; three didn’t.
Here are three keys to UW’s success in 2021-22.
1. Don’t let power play fall off
It’s not fair to expect the Badgers’ power play to lead the nation again. Not after four of the five players who made the skilled top unit run a year ago departed.
But while UW probably won’t score on more than 30% of its chances, it also can’t allow a return to where the power play was before Cole Caufield arrived for a two-year stint with the team. UW ranked 37th of 60 teams nationally at 16.7% in 2018-19 and went scoreless on the power play in seven straight games, a stretch that produced a 1-4-2 record.
The Badgers have given newcomers Corson Ceulemans, Liam Malmquist, Carson Bantle, Max Johnson and Brayden Morrison chances with the numerical advantage in preseason practices and an exhibition game. The units need to find some chemistry and be dependable sources of scoring.
2. Establish the goalies
It was easy to point to Hobey Baker Award winner Caufield as the driving force behind the Badgers’ worst-to-first turnaround in the Big Ten last season. But there should be a chapter in the story about what UW goalies contributed.
UW has to find a playing situation with sophomore Cameron Rowe and junior transfer Jared Moe that works as well as the platoon between Rowe and Robbie Beydoun did a season ago. It may not be a rotation, but there was much more of a sense of stability when the goalies knew where they stood as opposed to previous seasons when confidence from the coaching staff appeared to waver.
That’s a two-way street, however: The goalies need to give the coaches something to be confident in.
3. Find a productive lineup
The Badgers put their two returning centers, Tarek Baker and Owen Lindmark, into the top two lines to start the season. Dominick Mersch was slotted as the third-line center, a position he has played before. Then it gets unclear.
Will it be freshmen Malmquist or Caden Brown in the middle of the fourth line? Will Johnson, who played the last four years at Bowling Green, get the chance? Sophomore Sam Stange was getting some time at center in practice, but he seems better suited as a top-six winger.
The opening weeks of the season will be good for experimenting, but the Badgers have to find a forward lineup that’ll not only spend a good amount of time in the offensive zone but one that has the defensive skills to avoid chasing the puck.