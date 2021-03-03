3 Badgers women's hockey players named to All-WCHA first team

University of Wisconsin forwards Daryl Watts and Sophie Shirley and defenseman Grace Bowlby earned spots on the All-Western Collegiate Hockey Association first team Wednesday.

Watts and Shirley last week made the list of 10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award as the nation's top player.

Watts led the WCHA with 31 points in 16 games. She was second with 15 goals but played three fewer games than first place Grace Zumwinkle of Minnesota, who joined Watts and Shirley on the first team.

Defenseman Nicole LaMantia was named to the second team, and the Badgers had three players on the third team: forwards Brette Pettet and Britta Curl and goaltender Kennedy Blair.

See the All-WCHA teams here.

The WCHA will announce individual awards Thursday except for player of the year, which comes Friday.

Forward Lacey Eden was named the NCAA women's hockey rookie of the month for February on Wednesday. She had three goals and seven points in six games during the month.

