3 Badgers men's hockey forwards invited to US junior team evaluation camp

Three University of Wisconsin forwards have been invited to USA Hockey's 2021 U.S. National Junior Team Evaluation Camp.

Sophomores Cole Caufield, Owen Lindmark and freshman Sam Stange will take part in the event to help select the team for the World Junior Championship.

The camp will take place Oct. 8-13 in Plymouth, Michigan.

Caufield, Lindmark and Stange were selected for this summer's World Junior Summer Showcase, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Badgers forward Alex Turcotte, who signed with the NHL's Los Angeles Kings in March, also was in line to take part in the summer event. He is on loan with Eisbären Berlin in Germany for training camp.

Caufield played in the World Juniors last season alongside Turcotte and former Badgers defenseman K'Andre Miller. But Caufield managed only one goal and one assist in five games.

Like Caufield, Lindmark came to UW from the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. Stange, an Eau Claire native, played last season with Sioux City and Sioux Falls in the United States Hockey League.

The World Junior Championship will take place Dec. 25-Jan. 5 in Edmonton, Alberta. UW sophomore forward Dylan Holloway is among those contending for spots on Canada's team.

